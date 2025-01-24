Jennifer Aniston posted a cryptic Instagram story which very much seems to be a critique of the current U.S. political climate under President Donald Trump. This isn’t the first time the Friends star has subtly expressed her political views, though.

In the Instagram story, the actress shared a cartoon from The New Yorker where two characters are seen having a conversation. The caption reads, “It says it’s nineteen degrees out, but the general lack of empathy in our current political climate is making it feel colder.”

The subtle disagreement with Trump’s administration is evident and her actions clearly align with her history of advocating for empathy and unity in politics.

In a notable instance previously, Aniston took to Instagram to share a 2021 interview where JD Vance, Donald Trump’s second-in-command and Vice President, made controversial remarks about childless women in politics.

To those who aren’t aware, Vance, the then-Vice Presidential candidate, was under fire for calling Democrat leaders “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made.”

To these claims, Aniston responded, “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” expressing her disbelief and concern over such sentiments.

She added, “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Jennifer Aniston’s political engagements date back to 2008 when she donated $2,300 to Barack Obama‘s presidential campaign. That was a signal of her support for Democratic leadership.

More recently, she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election as she shared on her social media handles that she had cast her vote for Harris and Tim Walz.

Taking to her X account, she said, “Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also sanity and human decency,”

She has always been vocal about the importance of ending the ‘era of fear’ and urged her followers to participate in the electoral process as every voice matters. She said, “Let’s please end this era of fear, chaos, and the attacks on our democracy and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us.”

Another instance when Aniston shared an anti-Trump post on Instagram was when she posted a story featuring a Fox News screen with the text, “No one is safe in Donald Trump’s America.”

This act was a further disclaimer of her apprehension regarding Donald Trump’s leadership and the subsequent impact it would have on the nation.

Her recent activity suggests a clear dissatisfaction with the current administration and a desire to see a shift towards a more tolerant and accepting kind of leadership. The Friends star just seems to be overtly rooting for a democracy that prioritizes unity and compassion.