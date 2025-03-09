Is Elon Musk’s Mind on Ketamine? The Disturbing Side Effects Raising Red Flags!

Elon Musk has neatly placed himself at the crux of all that’s happening in the United States of America. With the unlimited power bestowed upon him by President Donald Trump, there is no doubt his delusion of grandeur is magnanimous.

However, it is still questionable whether this delusion came after he took over the DOGE or if it was always there. On his social media platform, Elon Musk randomly and regularly posts updates that make one wonder if the billionaire is okay.

His regular usage of Ketamine could easily explain all his behavior. It is a powerful tranquilizer with profound side effects.

Elon Musk has openly admitted to taking a small quantity of ketamine roughly every other week to treat his depression.

However, according to some sources, he may use it more frequently. It has also worried his coworkers about possible negative repercussions.

Regular ketamine usage has been linked to memory problems, delusions, and cognitive deficits, according to research. According to research that followed regular users, they had serious memory issues and were more likely to develop delusions, such as the belief that they were getting unique messages.

Research shows that people who used it on average three times a month had “profound” short—and long-term memory problems. These were “distinctly dissociated in their day-to-day existence.” People who used it twenty times a month also had similar problems.

These results have sparked a conversation that Musk’s alleged ketamine use may be affecting his conduct. This was a cause of concern especially in light of his prominent positions and duties at DOGE and the White House. Some analysts have drawn comparisons between some of Musk’s recent public behavior and the known adverse effects of ketamine.

Elon Musk’s delusion of being the chosen one is very much visible in the way he talks or posts online. His narcissistic tendencies peek out here and there.

All these claims are not unfounded. Journalist Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker caught hold of the story. He disclosed in a 2023 exposé that the billionaire has an alleged ket habit. His sources have claimed that this habit has increased in recent years, and Musk has become increasingly dependent on it. He also added that this “medication” has caused more harm to Musk than any good.

Musk later sat down with former CNN presenter Don Lemon less than a year after Ronan’s expose. During this interview, Elon Musk admitted to Don that he does use ketamine. However, Musk claimed to use it only every other week because he had a prescription.

However, there is a high possibility that Elon Musk might be abusing his medical prescription. This wouldn’t be the first or only case of such an incident. Elon Musk has most of the money in the world. He could manipulate the system and situation in his favor to get his hands on this very addictive drug.

A report of one of the DOGE employees selling Ketamine professionally has also been reported.