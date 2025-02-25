Is Donald Trump Going Deaf? Viewers Think They’ve Found a MAJOR Clue at Macron Press Conference!

Donald Trump is the oldest president to take the oath of office. During his first term, he was still the oldest president and worried the nation about his capabilities to lead.

Ironically, he always shared responses to his cognitive exam, which didn’t defuse the worries but rather increased them. Aside from his cognitive capabilities, now people are left wondering if Donald Trump has issues hearing.

The discussion in Trump’s hearing came up during the press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. While taking questions from international and national press representatives, Trump asked twice for a question to be repeated. This was when everyone else could hear the questions clearly.

Users on X.com also noticed this and commented that it was very unironic that Trump could not hear the questions. At least twice during this news conference with Macron, he has urged reporters and the translator to speak louder, even if you can easily hear them.

Trump& Macron –

dialogue between a blind and a deaf man.😄 They say that between two opposing points of view lies the truth, but in fact there lies the problem Johann Wolfgang von Goethe pic.twitter.com/gZn9XS0UB4 — Monetary intelligence bureau (@MIB_officialnet) February 24, 2025

Another user piped in, saying how this briefing was a conversation between a blind and a deaf man.

This was not the only incident when Donald Trump had a problem understanding a question from a foreign reporter. Trump also paused during a press conference earlier this month with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was after he had trouble understanding a reporter. Nazira Karimi, an Afghan White House journalist, asked Trump if he has any intentions for the Afghan people in the future.

Rather than responding to her, he told her that he could not understand her and where she was from. Though it was made clear to him by Karimi and others present there that she is from Afghanistan, it was not clear if he did understand. Yet, he doubled down, saying that the accent and voice were lovely. All I can say is, “Good luck, live in peace,” even if I don’t understand a word you’re saying.

In another instance, Donald Trump interrupted an Indian journalist during another news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that his accent prevented him from understanding him.

The initial speculation was that Trump was dodging questions. However, now people are left to wonder if, in reality, Trump can not hear properly.

If that’s the case, it may not bode well with his opposition. This is not the only health scare that Donald Trump is facing. He is medically obese and has little to no exercise. He is known to consume unhealthy amounts of junk food and coke. His declining physical and mental health is a cause of concern since he is already old.

It’s obvious Trump is too old and demented to be president.https://t.co/qIKq6RjUfg — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) February 17, 2025

Donald Trump has been showing signs of cognitive decline in the last few years. His recent decisions are extremely selfish and are not considered good for nations and their development. He has given too much power to his “tech buddy” Elon Musk. His refusal to take counsel from others will not help him.

One can only presume that this health scare will not be a cause of concern during highly important decision making processes.