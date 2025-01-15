One of the most iconic couples in Hollywood, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently had their divorce finalized, and as per the proceedings, both celebrities will keep their respective assets intact. Additionally, there will be no spousal support as well. The only joint property the couple had was their $60-million home, which they have agreed to sell off. The former power couple will be splitting the income generated from the sale.

Though there were no other extravagant expenses made by them while together, it must be noted that Jennifer is a known spendthrift, and with her, Ben was reportedly also living an extravagant life. This apparently has lightened the weight of his wallet. But now that chapter is over, and Ben Affleck is looking to make all his money back.

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck pic.twitter.com/DHDL4pR7ST — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) August 20, 2024

One of the ways for Ben to gain his finances back is his studio Artists Equity, which he co-founded with his childhood friend Matt Damon. Ben is relying a lot on his production company and has seemingly put all his eggs in that basket.

Sources have revealed that Ben has a lot of plans for his studio and looks forward to putting all his hard work into making good movies. Ben reportedly wants to make 5 movies every year and keep his film library growing. An insider also said that Ben Affleck has no side hustle or any side businesses. He is from the film industry and breathes movies.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon announced on Sunday that they plan to start an independent production company, called Artists’ Equity. Unlike streaming services and most studios, they plan to share profits with their actors and off-camera artisans. https://t.co/es1JehoiYL — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 20, 2022

While people may think that Ben is a difficult person to talk to or be friends with, his expansive knowledge and hands-on experience in cinema make him a sought-after individual in the industry.

Having started this studio as a means to fulfill his artistic desires, Artists Equity will also be his way to make real money for a long time for himself and his children. An insider went on to add that Ben understands his responsibilities as a father and wants to do his part in providing for the future of his kids.

Ben Affleck has been working on varied projects relentlessly for the last 5 years and the star has gained critical acclaim for his work. Notably, his 2021 film, The Way Back won over the audience while his performance in The Tender Bar, which came out the same year earned him a Golden Globe nomination. These projects have further strengthened the belief of studios in him.

Ben Affleck on the set of the upcoming @artists_equity film RIP for @netflix pic.twitter.com/PiNJnhN6C3 — The Batfleck Movie #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@BatfleckMovie) November 26, 2024

As for his future projects, he will direct and star in RIP. It will fall under Affleck’s studio and is the sequel of Air, released in 2023, which starred Matt Damon.

With a projection of 5 movies every year, it is clear that Ben Affleck plans to stay busy and booked while ensuring his fortune gains its glimmer back. The plans he has to do not just include making money but also making good movies to secure the name and future of the studio as an insider claims that with his childhood buddy by his side, Ben Affleck is fully committed and envisions his company to achieve great heights.