IRS is Giving 5.2% Higher Refunds This Year—Check You Eligibility for an Average Payment Over $3,000

The 2025 tax season has already started in January and will continue till April. There’s good news for taxpayers, as the IRS is giving out a 5.2% higher refund this season. However, it is to be noted that not all Americans will be qualified for a 2024 tax refund. The agency will make sure that they meet all the requirements before the payments are issued.

As per the IRS system, taxpayers who are eligible for the 2024 tax refunds will have to wait for 3 weeks or 21 days before they get the payments. The average refund amount is 5.2% during the 2025 tax season, which means the amount is $3,271.

At the same time, the average direct deposit refund amount is around 4.8% higher this season. This means the average direct deposit is about $3,330. The amount of the actual payment will depend on various factors, including your income, tax credits claimed, and withholdings. These details will be checked by the IRS, and if you meet the requirement, you might just receive over a $3,000 tax refund.

Taxpayers who file their federal tax return electronically and choose direct deposit typically get their refund in less than 21 days. Visit https://t.co/KvzBKRpdwy #IRS — IRSnews (@IRSnews) March 20, 2025

In some cases, the refund payments might be higher than average. For example, families with dependents may be eligible for the Child Tax Credit, whereas some recipients may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit in the full amount. These are just a couple of instances where higher payments might be received.

It is to be noted that only those taxpayers who have requested a direct deposit, submitted electronically, and filed an accurate return are eligible to get their money within the 3-week window. However, for more detailed information, you can check your tax refund status online.

There’s a free IRS tool called “Where’s my refund?” which provides more updates about the same. This tool can also help you out if you need to contact IRS directly for any reason.

In this way, taxpayers will be able to know if their tax refund is on time, if it’s under review, or if the payments have been delayed. To receive the payments on time, you should file before April 15, 2025. In this way, you will also be able to avoid any delays or fees.