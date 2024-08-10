Internet Trolls JD Vance Over His ‘Weird’ Justifications for Why Someone Would Grab a Drink With Him

On Wednesday, Ohio Senator JD Vance—a Republican running for vice president—met with press members at a manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. One journalist questioned him, "Why would people in Wisconsin like to have a beer with you?" which was followed by an unconventional response from Vance. A video of the incident went viral on X, where viewers immediately began to make fun of the Yale Law School alum with many going so far as to call him 'weird.'

"Why would people in Wisconsin want to have a beer with you?"



VANCE: "Hahahaha. Uh well, I guess, I guess they'd, they'd like, they'd want to have a beer with me because I actually do like to drink beer and um, I probably like to drink beer a little bit too much, but that's ok." pic.twitter.com/Qkqo0nA0cB — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 7, 2024

In the clip, Vance stated, "Uh well, I guess, I guess they’d, they’d like, they’d want to have a beer with me because I actually do like to drink beer. I probably like to drink beer a little bit too much but that’s OK, I’m sure the media won’t give me too much crap over that." He then proceeded to make an unexpected remark for former president Donald Trump. He said, "But look, I, I mean, my, my… the reason I’m doing this and the reason I think Donald Trump is doing this – and I think the media often slanders him but… I’ve never met a guy who likes normal people more than Donald Trump."

They don’t. He’s too weird. Can’t even answer the simple question, pivots to praise his master. Creepy — not that Mike (@HigginsResist) August 7, 2024

One critic on X weighed in, "Seriously? That's it? His entire personality is either angry or weird and creepy." As a joke, another user scribbled down, "Jesus Christ. I can’t wait until this election is over, Trump blames Vance for losing and we never have to hear from this dude again." Vance was further likened to Ron DeSantis by an additional user who wrote, "JD Vance has the same social skills as RonDesantis. Both are awkward and come off as insincere. Great Pick Donald Trump!"

Another individual called him 'dumb' while adding, "If you remove the fact that he went to Yale, his actions and words don’t comport to that of someone who is smart! In fact very dumb, boring, and weird!!" A 'Wisconsinite' also added their voice, "Wisconsinite here. JD Vance is quite possibly the last person I'd want to have a beer with. And I'll have a beer with almost anyone." Yet another reviewer shared an amusing comment, "Interviewer: 'And why should we hire you for this job?' Me: 'Haha ha ha I guess uhh you should me because haha ahh I actually like jobs ha ha'".

Future VP JD Vance passed out in a corner lol pic.twitter.com/RQWMPx0x96 — Principa Investia (@The_Outs1ders) July 29, 2024

Although it's difficult to confirm if Vance's claim about his love of beer is genuine, a picture of him unconscious in a room with red Solo cups swept the internet quite recently. The picture first surfaced as a Facebook post, and Vance's account even left a remark on it. Snopes was the first to verify the account commenting on the picture is indeed the one belonging to the Ohio senator and former President Trump's running mate. As per the outlet, on January 8, 2007, when Vance was a student at Ohio State University, a Facebook user going by the name of Danielle made the photo public. Ohio State University was Vance's alma mater in 2009. Additionally, he earned a law degree from Yale in 2013. As Danielle put it in her post, "Yes, that is definitely JD passed out in the corner." She also tagged him in the picture that showed Vance unconscious on the floor.