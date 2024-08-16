Internet in Splits as Donald Trump Claims to Beat Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra With His Mugshot

Donald Trump does not cease to amaze with his hilarious claims. One such assertion during a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, earlier in July, left people in a fix. The former President argued his popularity exceeds that of music stars like Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. Tooting his own horn, the Republican nominee asserted that his mugshot is the "number one selling mugshot."

Addressing the excited crowd, the ex-POTUS said, "It’s the number one-selling mugshot in history. It beat Elvis! And it beat Frank Sinatra, did you know that? Frank Sinatra had a big one. Did you know he got arrested for something? And I think Elvis had a fight at a gas station or something...I’m proud to admit and I’m proud to tell you that you have made mine bigger than both of them by a lot."

Trump: "I'm being indicted for you. Did you like my mugshot?... It's the number one selling mugshot in history. It beat Elvis. It beat Frank Sinatra." pic.twitter.com/d00MiF2wkZ — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) August 1, 2024

The businessman-turned-politician added, "It’s the biggest-selling mugshot ever, and I still haven’t figured out whether or not I’m happy about it." Getting sentimental, he continued, "My father’s looking down, my mother and father, they’re looking down because they’re definitely in heaven, they made heaven, they’re great. They’re looking down and saying, 'I can’t believe my son took a mugshot. This is unbelievable.'"

I’m not so sure I’d be bragging about that. — Det_Allen_Gamble (@GambleAllen2023) August 1, 2024

Netizens couldn't stand the comparison and flocked to troll Trump online. An X (formerly Twitter) user, @inmyiz, penned, "Hmm, finds it important to be more famous than Elvis or Sinatra...weird." Another user, @jjcdharry, chimed, "How is this moving America forward?? What is he doing for America!!!" In a similar vein, @KarensComebacks, quipped, "Wow....the guy who wants to be the next president is bragging about his mug shot?"

It beat the dead people! — Funny Video Express (@FunnyVideoXP) August 1, 2024

@Jeanannmumbles echoed, "Well, that’s certainly something to be proud of." Meanwhile, user @allatti2d, alluding to Trump's infamous footwear line, opined, "He missed a real cash grab when he didn't think to put his mug shot on the gold shoes. Oh shit, I just gave my idea to the public...sorry Dad." Reiterating similar sentiments, user @jill8766, slammed Trump's audacity, "Two great people...he is comparing his mugshot to them...he has the nerve."

How is this moving American forward?? What is he doing for America!!! 🍊🤡 — JJC (@jjcdharry) August 1, 2024

The mugshot in question went viral when Trump was arrested by the Fulton County Jail in Georgia state for charges of racketeering in 2023. The Trump team featured the image on varied campaign merchandise, according to Mediaite. Previously, as reported by ABC News, Trump had also claimed that he is popular among African Americans given his many indictments. "I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against," The Apprentice star said.