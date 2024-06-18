Internet Gets Into a Heated Debate Over the Real Reason Behind the 'Diminishing of the Royal Family'

The royal family has lately succumbed to poor health conditions, family feuds, and generational divides. The Monarchs have been spotlighted for their alleged 'misbehavior' towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, followed by their exit from the family. The centuries-old Monarchy is said to be losing its charm among the British population, and the internet has weighed in on the reason.

An account on X, formerly Twitter, called @LBC (Leading Britain's Conversation) posted a video clip where a caller discusses the 'active role' of Camilla Parker Bowles in the Monarchy, which drew intense criticism. The caption read, "The diminishing of the Royal Family isn't down to Harry and Meghan - it's down to Camilla and Charles.' This caller agrees with @_NatashaDevon that Princess Diana 'looms large' over royal life and doesn't think Harry and Meghan are to blame for a decrease in royal popularity."

Netizens flooded the comment section with their views, mostly siding with the caller's argument. For instance, @LovernGee, echoed, "'Whenever I hear Princess of Wales, I always think about Diana. I never think of Kate. The diminishment of the Royal Family is not down to Harry & Meghan, the diminishment of the Royal Family down to Charles & Camilla." This caller has hit the nail on the head."

Diana wasn't as hated as you seem to think. I suppose true Royalists disliked her because as she got older she didn't want to play the game their way. But mainly people felt so sorry for her when they found out what her marriage was like. The role Camilla played /1 — Helen Warner (@HelenW01306) December 31, 2022

@HelenW01306 explained, "Camilla never had the decency to step back and let Charles' marriage to Diana work. Diana was hounded by the press not because she was hated but because she sold papers. There are a lot of people in this country who will never see Camilla as Queen." In a subsequent tweet, she added, "The diminishing of the Royal Family started in the Queen's annus horribilus - the year when Charles and Diana and also Andrew and Fergie split and divorced."

The caller is so right. — Maria Swanson (@ZezeSwanson) January 2, 2023

More voices blamed Charles and Camilla for the decline in the Monarchy's popularity. @jeanniereeddem wrote, "No H [Harry] and M [Meghan] are decent, loving people, as was Diana ... Camilla and Charles not so much." @Angelleena added, "I agree with the caller. Camilla should never have been QC..... Kate should not have been Princess of Wales..... That title should have died with Diana...."

People have predicted for years that the royals would lose popularity after the Queen died. What didn’t predict was that the royals would do their best to help — Smppsm (@Smppsm2) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, some disagreed and defended the royal family, including the current King and Queen Consort. @jaynesmith57 dismissed the criticism, "Disagree so much. Diana is no longer relevant. Charles and Camilla are fabulous." @bullettooth12 condemned, "One caller agrees and it makes this??? We are all focused on minority opinions…. Media manipulation is dangerous and misleading." @chers2b pointed out, "What decrease? They're welcomed everywhere they've gone and people seem genuinely happy. Charles is doing a wonderful job. Diana is not looming large over royal life."

The caller spoke the hard truth...many won't agree but it is true. The diminishing of the Royal Family begun from Camilla and Charles stories and impact it had on Lady Diana and Charles's marriage. — Deus ex Machina (@_deus__machina) January 1, 2023

According to Ipsos' findings, the people favored Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, over any other working Royal family member. 61% of the people supported Middleton, followed by her husband Prince William, with 60% as per the polling from March 26-28th 2024. However, 24% think it'd be better if Monarchy is abolished, 38% say it would be worse, and 31% say it would make no difference. Ipsos Research Director Keiran Pedley said, "These results reflect the continued popularity of the Prince and Princess of Wales as the public remains. Meanwhile, attitudes towards the Royal Family are stable over time."