Resurfaced Photo of 15-Y-O Ivanka Sitting on Donald Trump's Lap Had Netizens Crying That's 'Not Normal'

President-elect Donald Trump is quite close with his older daughter Ivanka Trump, often turning to her for counsel. The father-daughter duo was frequently spotted together deep in conversation during his first presidential campaign in 2015. Although things seemingly fell apart in terms of being business partners when Ivanka quit the Trump organization in 2017, they both still share the same love and affection for each other as family. However, Ivanka soon also left the public life and distanced herself from her Dad's 2024 stint to focus on her children. Nevertheless, the bond the two share continues to be a topic of discussion especially with the resurfacing of old risque photos.

Look at the expression on the face of the man sitting near Donald Trump watching what Ivanka is doing on Donald Trump‘s lap. Just saying weird pic.twitter.com/9wVwkgIHz3 — Lili Alexander (@lillithmind) January 23, 2022

A popular platform on Reddit dedicated to political news uncovered a rare picture of Ivanka and her father when she was 15 years old. The photograph was captioned, “15-year-old Ivanka Trump sitting on her father’s lap during a concert in 1996.” In the picture, Ivanka wore a white and red striped sleeveless top followed by matching hot shorts. Donald, on the other hand, donned a pink striped shirt and blue coat with white trousers.

Netizens weren’t exactly happy with this picture and deemed it to be rather 'inappropriate' as Ivanka sat scantily dressed. They flocked to the comments section of the post to thrash the Republican leader. A Redditor commented, “He gives off such huge Pedo [pedophile] vibes.” Another person recalled the time Donald claimed he would 'date' Ivanka if she wasn’t his daughter, and penned, “That would be harmless EXCEPT if it weren’t for his ‘if she wasn’t my daughter, perhaps I would be dating her’ quote.”

The person added, “Or like the 10 other sus things he has done and said. And these are things we know of.” In a similar vein, another stressed, “This is not normal.” Others asked out of curiosity, “Couldn’t he buy another seat?” Likewise, there were a plethora of comments that explored the nature of the picture and criticized the President-elect.

The aforementioned picture first surfaced back in 2016 when it was released by Getty. Many at the time felt it was proof of unverified claims that Ivanka had given her dad a lap dance, which sparked huge controversies. However, a 2016 article by Snopes refuted the claims. As per the publication, the picture wasn’t solid proof of any sort of uncouth behavior from Donald's side, and neither did it capture him doing anything inappropriate with Ivanka practically. Likewise, it didn’t insinuate any kind of sultry behavior from Ivanka who was a teenager at the time. Furthermore, the GOP leader has consistently denied having any form of affection for Ivanka other than that of a father.

This article originally appeared 11 months ago.