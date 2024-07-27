Internet Accuses Donald Trump Jr of Being on Drugs After Over-the-Top Interview with JD Vance

The internet is abuzz with speculation and conspiracy theories following an eccentric interview featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Ohio Senator JD Vance. The interview, held at the Republican National Convention, has ignited a whirlwind of rumors about Don Jr.’s behavior with many netizens convinced that he was under the influence of drugs.

During the interview, Don Jr. exhibited an unusually animated and over-the-top demeanor, which quickly caught the attention of social media users. One user wrote, “Junior was absolutely out of his mind tonight interviewing JD Vance. I did not speed this up.” Another user added, “In all seriousness, Don Jr should never be allowed on the White House grounds ever again.”

In agreement, someone else wrote, “Must’ve picked up some good coke at the RNC.”One user quipped, “When your Cocaine is on crack and Red Bull.” One user echoed a similar sentiment and tweeted, “With Great Powder Comes Great Responsibility.” Someone else chimed in, “I know cocaine when I see it.” As if this wasn’t enough, others slammed, “That whole family and administration needs drug testing.”

As per USA Today, the interview itself was notable not just for Don Jr.’s behavior but also for the political endorsements he made. He named former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Senator JD Vance as his top choices for his father’s running mate. He said, "I think Tucker can do a lot more from the outside, I don't know that he ever wants it. He and JD would've been the two people I would've loved to seen as a VP, but you also have to want the day job, and that's a big part of it."

Vance, already a controversial figure due to his staunch support of Trump and his polarizing comments, was officially announced as Trump’s running mate shortly before the convention. Vance was selected over other candidates, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

As per The Independent, Don Jr., for his part, has ferociously denied any drug use. On his podcast, Triggered, he lashed out at the accusations and exclaimed, “I got thrown into politics in my late 30s and all of the sudden it’s like, ‘Hey, I just actually believe this stuff,’ I will more than happily fight for it.”

He continued, “There’s a consequence to that, I will say. It’d have been a lot easier to shut the hell up and be a real estate developer from New York and not get into that. But I actually do believe in this stuff, I want to leave my kids a country they will recognise. So it’s so important to be in that fight.”

He complained, arguing that his passion for politics was being mistaken for evidence of substance abuse. He added, “I look at what they called me: a traitor. Adam Schiff wanted to try me for treason, a crime punishable by death, but Hunter Biden can take a billion from China, work for Ukraine oligarchs, work for Russian oligarchs, money launder...”

Don Jr. concluded, “Be paid in diamonds off the books, not declare anything in taxes, drop guns in dumpsters across from high schools, and it’s like, ‘He’s an upstanding human being. And then I give an impassioned speech, and it’s ‘Don Jr is on coke.’”