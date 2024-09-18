Insiders Reveal Why Kate Middleton Is Better Option for Royal Life Compared to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have frequently been compared since the latter joined the royal family. Insiders and royal experts, however, claim that Middleton is naturally more suited for royal life due to her long preparation and steady rise into the public eye. Her experience, demeanor, and family background all play a role in her seamless transition into her royal duties, especially compared to Markle’s quick immersion into the royal world. When Prince William and Middleton announced their engagement in 2010, they had already been together for nearly a decade. Their long courtship allowed Middleton ample time to understand the pressures of being a royal.

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted, "Kate [Middleton] was given ten years to peer into the goldfish bowl of royal life. Because their courtship was so long, she was able to judge that she could hack it — and William could see that too." In contrast, Markle, who married Prince Harry after a two-year relationship, faced an overwhelming introduction to royal life. Although Markle has experience with the media as an actress, the royal spotlight was far more intense. Experts claimed that her limited time to adjust to the royal world played a prominent role in the challenges she faced, making her transition far more turbulent than Middleton’s.

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.



I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

As per The List, Middleton’s approach to royal life has often been characterized by her calm demeanor, patience, and focus on family. While Markle and Harry frequently make headlines with their various ventures, Middleton has often chosen a more understated approach. Historian Gareth Russell pointed out that, “I don't think the pressure is mounting on the Prince and Princess of Wales in terms of competing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex…In terms of global interest in them, and certainly within Britain and even America, the Prince and Princess of Wales are figures generally of much greater interest to most people than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Russell further added, “The tours that the Sussexes have undertaken recently have certainly gone successfully, but they haven't garnered the same kind of attention that a royal tour necessarily would. We're still not seeing, at the minute, a massive uptick in the amount of public interest in the Sussexes compared to, say, the interest in the Princess of Wales. I think there certainly will be interest in new royal tours once the Princess of Wales is well."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Clive Mason

Recently, Middleton’s resilience has been tested in a new way. After battling cancer​, the Princess of Wales announced that she is now cancer-free, and her statement touched many hearts. As per OK Magazine, reflecting on her journey, Middleton remarked, "The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."