Insiders Disclose Britney Spears Secretly Reconciled With Her Sons: “Things Are Fully Back on Track”

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline have now allegedly reconciled with her. The pop queen has been open about her strained relationship with her teenage boys from her marriage to Kevin Federline for some time now. Insiders have now told Daily Mail- that 42-year-old Britney visited 18-year-old Sean Preston and 17-year-old Jayden in Hawaii before meeting up with them in California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

An insider revealed to the outlet, "Britney has been speaking to and working on her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden for months. The boys have so much love for their mother, as she does for them. Things are fully back on track and they are looking forward to the future together." According to the source, Britney wanted to keep this matter under wraps. The insider added, "She wanted to keep this quiet because she didn't want it to jeopardize their chances of reconciliation, but she's actually been back to being their mom again since February."

Britney Spears' relationship with her two sons is reportedly "fully back on track."



A source tells the @DailyMailUK Britney recently visited them during her trip to Hawaii (where they currently live), and they've spent time with her at her house in California as well.… pic.twitter.com/oveQ5D5bCz — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) June 24, 2024

Another insider told US Weekly, last month, that Britney has been trying to mend ties with her children. The source revealed to the outlet, "Sean Preston and Jayden are at the age where they’re busy with school, friends and trying to adjust to their new life. [Plus] they haven’t had a bond with their mom since they were very young." The majority of Britney's children's lives were spent under Jamie Spears' conservatorship.

Britney and Kevin tied the knot in October 2004, after a brief relationship that brought them Sean Preston in September 2005 and Jayden the following September. When their second son was born, she filed for a divorce, and it wasn't completed until July 2007. Substance misuse landed her in the hospital, and she went public with her hair-cutting antics.

Omg she gets to be with her family I'm so fricking happy😭😭😭😭😭 — God Is Leading Me To Love (@ashmargaritis) June 24, 2024

Just weeks before Britney was put under the contentious legal conservatorship, Kevin was granted exclusive legal and physical custody of their sons in January 2008. Even though her father had complete control over her life and income at the time, Britney maintained frequent contact with her boys. After Britney's divorce from Kevin, 46, she went through some tough times, which prompted her to petition for conservatorship. A judge ended the conservatorship in November 2021.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bauer-Griffin

Jayden finally spoke up about his strained connection with his mom about a year after the verdict. He told The Daily Mail, "I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that. We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."