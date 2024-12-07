Insider Reveals Vanessa Trump ‘Went Gangster’ on Don Jr’s Lover After She Found Out About Their Affair

Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., is apparently unforgiving when it comes to infidelity. In 2011, Don Jr. had a long affair with Aubrey O’Day after she appeared as a contestant on NBC’s The Apprentice; the 2004 reality show revolved around contestants fighting for a full-time job opportunity with patriarch Donald Trump while Don Jr. served as his 'adviser.' Apparently, Vanessa had just given birth to her and Don Jr.’s third child, yet the latter had planned on leaving her for O'Day — that was until Donald ordered his son to 'knock it off.'

Aubrey O’Day reveals on Mea Culpa podcast she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. when she was on Celebrity Apprentice, and Don Jr. was married at the time. It gets better- she says the first time they had sex, was in the restroom at a gay club:



It was reported that Vanessa, 46, had a wild reaction after she found out about the affair and dialed up O’Day, 40, dropping verbal bombs on her. “Vanessa went gangster,” a source with insider knowledge disclosed, per Page Six. O’Day was reportedly 'shocked' by Vanessa’s extreme side as she usually presents herself with utmost modesty. “Vanessa said some extremely unladylike things to her,” the source added. With a fierce approach during the call, she used graphic terms to mock O’Day’s 'childless body' in comparison to hers’ and also blasted her over the difference in their 'sexual capabilities in violently graphic terms.'

A shocker for many, the ex-wife reportedly has quite the history of romances. A 1998 New York Magazine article alleged she had a fling with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio (a claim that was later disputed by her publicist), whereas some of her former classmates recalled her dating an alleged Latin kingpin for three years. Vanessa was also often spotted visiting an inmate perceived to be the said gangster.

Stretching on the drama for a few more years, Vanessa finally filed for divorce from Don Jr. in March 2018 (which was finalized a year later), per People. They were together for 13 years after they married in November 2005. Acknowledging their divorce in a public statement, the ex-couple announced, “We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority.” Vanessa and Don Jr. share five children. The divorce was set to be resolved peacefully but some discrepancies arose later for matters of marital and financial assets.

Aubrey O’Day calls Donald Trump Jr. her ‘soulmate’ on @MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach’:



“I’m sending the message out to you, Don. Drop Kimberly, she’s crazy-looking.” pic.twitter.com/EvoEm8ySIN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2019

Don Jr. sparked a romance with former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle soon after. The latter also played a significant role in Donald’s re-election campaign this year. The duo went to put a ring to their relationship in December 2020. However, their relationship has been plagued by Don Jr.’s cheating rumors with a Palm Beach socialite named Bettina Anderson. While the Trumps revel in joy following President-elect Trump’s victory in the 2024 elections, a lot of internal drama is speculated underneath.