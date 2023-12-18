Inside 'The View' Host Ana Navarro's Holiday Special Dressing Room, Showcasing Her Unseen NSFW Gifts

Holidays are knocking on the door, and The View panelist Ana Navarro has opened her dressing room filled with festive glam and gifts from her colleagues. Her designated space underwent a Christmas makeover but with a sparkle of some NSFW elements. And the political commentator gave a sneak peek on her Instagram account.

She shared in the video, "I came in this morning, and I have been jingled." Navarro read a sign hanging on the handle, "HoHoHo!!" and captioned, "My dressing room was jingled! Stay til the end for the big reveal of Whoopi Goldberg's 2023 Christmas ornament. Thank you, Joy Behar. Thank you, Whoop, Ho Ho Ho," The Sun.

The 51-year-old hosts the daytime talk show alongside The View's veteran Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, and moderator Joy Behar. The all-women panel teases each other on live TV and sometimes gets into heated arguments. However, their camaraderie delights the fans of the ABC's longest-running show.

Since it's that time of the year, Navarro gave her fans a tour of her dressing room, which was adorned with wrapping paper, and joked, "Of course, this says 'Ho Ho Ho,' I'm not sure if I should take that as an insult. But let us walk in and see what's going on here." She stepped inside and showed off a mirror and her chair.

In disbelief, Navarro said, "Oh My God! Who did this?" and pointed towards a decorated board that was put up with photos of the political strategist's not-so-favorite show, Golden Bachelor. She excitedly said, "You all know how much I love Golden Bachelor. You all know how much I'm the last one standing, not watching."

Next, she showed a morphed image of her and her spouse, Al Cárdenas. "Oh my God, they put Gerry's face on Al's body," Navarro questioned her husband, "Are you okay with this?" Then she moved onto her desk, where her colleagues also kept a gift for her pet dog, "Oh look, for ChaCha! ChaCha got a little gift," beamed the host.

Interestingly, she showed off ornaments placed on her table, which was less adorable and more suggestive. Navarro explained, "Oh my God. Can you please look at these ornaments? It's boobies, and, yeah..." holding a naked man and woman figurines. And she instantly guessed who was behind this.

"Okay, there's only one person who could have done this, and her name is Joy. Thank you, Joy," said Navarro. However, the Christmas presents weren't over yet. "But wait, 'cause we're not done!" The host unwrapped another present, which she mentioned was by the comedian Goldberg.

"Whoopi's annual Christmas ornament came in today; she was giving them to all of us," Navarro expounded. "So let's see the reveal. I look forward to seeing what she came up with every year." She pulled out a silver sparkly ornament she held up to the camera to show her fans. She emotionally concluded, "Oh wow, this is beautiful... it's like a Nutcracker... it's magical... thank you, Whoopi. Thank you, Joy."

The all-women panelists are celebrating Christmas on the talk show, and they jingled the Sister Act star with a collection of early Christmas presents: candies, holiday decorations, and... an Exorcist action figure, per Entertainment Weekly.

