Inside Pat Sajak's $5.5 Million LA Home That Boasts 6 Bedrooms And In-Ground Pool

In exclusive photos obtained by The U.S. Sun, the Los Angeles home of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak showcases a stunning in-ground pool and a picturesque palm tree landscape. After announcing his retirement last week, Pat, along with his wife Lesly Brown, seems ready to enjoy a life of luxury in their impressive abode with his close ones. The property was acquired by Pat in 1988, that is a six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion and now holds an estimated value of around $5.5 million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Ethan Miller

Nestled on a four-acre hilltop in the Encino neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, Pat's residence is concealed by a long private driveway and lush greenery of palm trees. The backyard features a spacious in-ground pool adjacent to an expansive patio that extends into a beautiful open garden as reported by the news outlet. The unique architectural design of the house includes two dome roofs with a glass ceiling.

Image Source: Getty Images | David Livingston

Meanwhile, the interior of the residence has a unique view to offer through its windows and outdoor porch. Since his retirement announcement on June 12 via Twitter, fans have eagerly awaited news regarding his successor as the host of Wheel of Fortune. Having hosted the popular game show for almost four decades alongside co-host Vanna White, Pat expressed his gratitude in the tweet, stating, "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

No official announcement has been made regarding his replacement, while various television personalities have thrown their names as potential successors, including Vanna White, Pat's daughter Maggie Sajak, The View's Whoopi Goldberg, and Ryan Seacrest. Whoopi, during a live taping of The View, shared her interest in hosting Wheel of Fortune, mentioning that game shows offer a break from political discussions that can hinder other opportunities.

Joy Behar playfully nominated Whoopi to take over the hosting of the show, to which she enthusiastically responded, "It would be fun to host Wheel of Fortune. There are no politics on game shows. The downside to [hosting on The View] is [the panel] doesn't get any brands approaching us to do commercials because of [things we say on TV.]" In support of Whoopi, fellow panelists Sara Haines and Joy Behar suggested they could serve as the new Vanna White, playfully exchanging puns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The US Sun (@thesunus)

Whoopi concluded, "I would feel special if they moved Wheel of Fortune to New York City just for me." However, reports suggest that Ryan Seacrest, the well-known American Idol host is a frontrunner for the coveted position. As the speculation continues with many anticipating the announcement of the next host, Pat Sajak has taken a pause to live his retirement in solace and enjoy the luxury of his private paradise.

