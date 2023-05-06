Inside Newlyweds Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's $26.9 Million LA Mansion

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are finally married!

Richie and Grainge said "I do" on April 22, 2023, in the South of France. The couple most likely had a traditional Jewish wedding, because of the fact that Sofia converted to Judaism a few weeks prior to the fairytale wedding. The newlyweds will be moving into their massive LA Mansion which they purchased just two months after getting engaged. The property earlier belonged to United Talent Agency's CEO Jeremy Zimmer, who bought the home nearly two decades ago in 2004. The elegant mansion was rebuilt by architect Steve Giannetti.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge purchased this gorgeous mansion located in upscale Brentwood Park, the East Coast, Los Angeles for $26.9 million. Brentwood Park is one of LA's most expensive areas and is spread across nearly three-quarters of an acre, dwarfing most of their neighbors. The East Coast traditional-style mansion offers six bedrooms and ten bathrooms scattered across nearly 11,000 square feet of interior space.

Image Source: The Beverly Hills Estates

According to Dirt, the hardwood floors are an attribute of the 11,000 square feet, six-bedroom, ten-bathroom manor which also flaunts traditional living and dining rooms, a library, and a family room that opens to a huge kitchen with marble countertops and premium SubZero and Wolf appliances. The main suite has a bedroom with a sitting area and a fireplace, along with two bathrooms and dressing rooms.

Their estate also has a movie theatre, fitness center, and French doors that open to an outdoor living room with a fireplace. The property is also equipped with a state-of-the-art security system. The residence itself is out of the prying eyes because of being protected by high gates, hedges, and large trees, with a discreet back entrance for employees.

Image Source: The Beverly Hills Estates

Image Source: The Beverly Hills Estates

Image Source: The Beverly Hills Estates

But the highlight of the property is definitely the estate's grounds. The backyard has formal rose gardens, dozens of mature trees, and an entertainment center with a BBQ grill with built-in banquette seating around the fire pit. There's a swimming pool, cabana, and an open-air sundeck, near the property's rear. According to Dirt, they recently sold their Beverly Hills home for about $22 million, $5 million more than they spent for the establishment hardly a year prior. The listing was held by Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates whereas David Findley of The Agency and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland together represented the buyers.

Image Source: The Beverly Hills Estates

Image Source: The Beverly Hills Estates

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge exchanged vows at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on April 22, 2023. Superstars such as Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Joel Madden were invited to the iconic hotel in the South of France for the beautiful wedding. The youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie got engaged to Elliot Grainge, the music executive and founder of 10K Projects, in April 2022.