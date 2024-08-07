Inside Floyd Mayweather's Lavish Lifestyle: A Look at His Stunning Car Collection and Private Jet

Floyd “Pretty Boy” Mayweather is ranked among the best boxers of all time and his net worth is estimated to be around $450 million as of 2023. Floyd Mayweather was once the promoter for Gervonta Davis, and the two biggies came face to face at an event in Las Vegas, CARHP reported. He has also established The Money Team (TMT) and Mayweather Promotions, two lucrative sources of additional wealth that allowed him to generate such huge annual incomes. The undefeated professional boxer and boxing promoter rarely holds back in flaunting his wealth and likes to let the public know how he spends his money. His social media pages often scream crazy money, boasting diamond-encrusted watches, extravagant supercars, private jets, and luxury travel – everything dialed up to 11.

His unparalleled spending on luxury cars has caught the eye of the taxman, though. In July 2017, there was news that he owed more than $30 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS. Despite the setback, Mayweather still spends millions on luxury toys and owns over 100. There are over $15 million worth of cars he's never driven, yet they sit in the garage of his Las Vegas mansion. As of now, the most expensive set of wheels he owns is a Gulfstream G650 private jet, and in between, he has some of the rarest and most unique car collections in the world. The cars in his garage are from brands like Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, and Koenigsegg, reports CARHP.

He also owns some very rare cars, like the Koenigsegg CCX Trevita, which costs $4.8 million. Floyd Mayweather's Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta costs $2.2 million, and he owns a coupe version of the same as well. He also owns a collection of different Bugatti and Rolls-Royce cars, estimated to cost $2.08 million and $3.6 million, respectively. Overall, his car collection is estimated to be worth over $20 million.

According to Hot Cars, in his possession are two Drophead Coupes priced at $520,000, a Phantom Limousine valued at $53,300, a Rolls-Royce Wraith worth $34,200, and a Phantom Limited Edition worth $641,000. To say the man loves Rolls Royce is an understatement! Quite a few celebrities own a Lamborghini or two, and Floyd happens to be one of them. He owns both the Lamborghini Aventador and the Lamborghini Murcielago, valued at $500,000 and $510,000, respectively.

The only other sports car that can compete with Floyd's love for the Rolls Royce is the Ferrari. The first is the Ferrari Enzo. Priced at $3.2 million and with only 400 of these vehicles said to be manufactured in the world, Floyd made it his duty to be an owner of one. To add to its value, the production of the Ferrari Enzo was seized in 2004. It is believed that Floyd bought the Enzo with the intent of reselling it for a profit, which he did, for $4.8 million. With a vehicle this rare, it's easy to see why he would invest.

Floyd Mayweather often shares content flaunting his private jet on his social media accounts, both as pictures and videos. The plane boasts Mayweather's name in big, bold letters down the fuselage. The retired boxer's jet appears to be the Gulfstream G650, which reportedly comes with a $60 million price tag and has a long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85, which is 650 mph (1,050 kph), reported Business Insider. Air Mayweather seemingly has a chrome interior, flat-screen televisions, and gold cup holders on tables by its leather seats. It looks like a luxurious ride, wherever the retired boxer chooses to fly to.

In 2016, TMZ reported that Floyd Mayweather purchased a second private jet worth $40 million, a 12-seater Gulfstream III with "gold cup holders, gold sink, gold accents throughout." Air Mayweather 2 Gulfstream III with 12 seats, debuted on Mayweather’s Instagram account. Although the boxer deleted the tour footage of his private plane, his representatives have confirmed this purchase. "It is a Gulfstream III with 12 seats, golden cup holders, golden wash basin, and gold accents," a source revealed. He also added that the plane possesses leather seats in the whole place. The kitchen is fully equipped and it attracts our attention with gold accents. The bathroom has a handful of golden details, including a gold sink, per Luxury Topics.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2023. It has since been updated.