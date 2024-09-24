In an Unexpected Twist, Donald Trump Admits to 'Childish' Behavior and a 'Personality Defect'

Former president Donald Trump is known for 'getting back' at his rivals with his social media tirades and scathing interviews. However, the GOP nominee recently admitted that he suffers from a childish 'personality defect.' "I guess I don't like anybody that doesn't like me, I'll be honest," he said while addressing supporters in Indiana, Pennsylvania. "When they don't like me, I don't like them, okay? It sounds childish... that's the way it is. Call it a personality defect."

According to The Independent, Trump went on to give an example of his latest interview with Fox News' Greg Gutfeld, "He asked me for an interview, and I said 'You know, I'll do it, but begrudgingly – ten minutes'. I don't really want to do it, because he doesn't like me," Trump said. "But we did an interview, and it was supposed to be 15 minutes, and it lasted for two and a half hours. It just never stopped. It was great chemistry – we actually liked each other," the Republican leader confessed.

However, this is not the first time Trump has declared his distaste for haters; in August he aimed at long-time critic Bruce Springsteen at a rally in Georgia. Then, according to the Irish Star, the Republican leader denounced his Democratic rivals saying, "Kamala has to go get entertainers because people start leaving as soon as she opens her mouth. Hillary Clinton used to do that too. I remember she got Bruce Springsteen. I'm not a, you know, I'm not a huge fan. I don't really like him. I have a bad trait. I only like people that like me."

A classic example of his 'childish' behavior was displayed when Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump lashed out on his Truth Social account. "I Hate Taylor Swift!” he wrote in caps expressing his rage; on the other hand, he praised the Blank Space singer's friend Brittany Mahomes for endorsing him.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country. With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, Inflation Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from Doom. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!" Trump praised Mahomes via his Truth Social.

According to Forbes, the star wife of NFL player Patrick Mahomes addressed 'Trump haters' in a post on her Instagram story days after receiving backlash for her endorsement: “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Mahomes wrote.