Iconic Actress Jane Fonda Shares the Secret to Her Happiness at 85

At 85 years old, Jane Fonda is happier than she's ever been. The legendary actress and activist has had an incredible career spanning over six decades, but it's her recent personal revelations that have garnered attention. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Fonda opened up about how she's embracing her age and what's bringing her the most joy in life.

For Fonda, one of the biggest factors contributing to her happiness is her female friendships. In particular, her relationship with co-stars Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, forged while filming "Book Club: The Next Chapter" in Italy, was a "dream come true." Fonda says that their bond is everything she imagined women's friendships could be. This connection between women is something that Fonda has come to appreciate more as she's grown older.

"When I was younger, there was this assumption that women were kind of catty and four stars working together wouldn't work because they'd be competing, and it's just not true. We're friends and we love working together and we help each other when we need to," Fonda explains.

Fonda's own resilience has also contributed to her happiness. She's had her share of tragedy and hard times in life, but she's never let them defeat her. "I've been resilient all my life," she says. This resilience has helped her overcome challenges, including her recent battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, for which she underwent chemotherapy and is now in remission.

However, it's not just personal relationships and inner strength that bring Fonda joy. Her passion for activism and fighting for social causes she believes in is something that continues to motivate her. She recently mobilized thousands of people to take action on climate through her 'Fire Drill Fridays,' and she's now working on the 'Jane Fonda Climate PAC' to support candidates who champion the climate.

"I love this planet and want to do everything I can to protect it," Fonda says. "I get really depressed because I read the science and I know what's happening and it's urgent and it could become catastrophic. It's just inconceivable to me to not do everything that I can."

Despite her busy schedule and numerous projects, Fonda also makes time for the things she loves. She enjoys spending time with her three grandkids, going on hikes, and watching "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which she says eases her out.

As she's grown older, Fonda has learned what truly matters in life. "A bad thing happens, and you think, 'Well, that's happened before, and I'm fine. I'll get over it.' You know what's important. I spent a lot of time like a canoe with no paddle being carried in the current. As I got older, I learned I'm going to put an oar in the water and steer."

Fonda's philosophy on aging is one that many can learn from. It's not something to be feared or ignored, but rather something to embrace. "Life gets better with age," Fonda declares.