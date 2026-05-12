ICE Busts Child Predators and Violent Criminal Who Attacked Pregnant Woman As Markwayne Mullin’s DHS Made Vows

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently announced the arrests of multiple “criminal illegal aliens” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including that of a Mexican man who was earlier convicted of assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to the May 8 press release by the DHS, Miguel Simon-Marcial was arrested the previous day in Travis County, Texas. DHS highlighted that the alleged illegal immigrants arrested have criminal convictions, including cases involving continuous s*xual abuse of minors, c*caine trafficking, and the aforementioned assault of a pregnant woman.

Enrique Garcia-Pineda from Mexico was arrested in Gooding County, Idaho. He was previously convicted for lewd conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, DHS said.

Miguel Simon-Marcial, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault on a pregnant woman in Travis County, Texas. pic.twitter.com/1lx6Md4f2C — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 8, 2026

The May 7 arrests also included Miguel Angel Rodriguez-Ramirez from Mexico, convicted for continuous s*xual abuse with a child under 14 years old in Redwood City, California. Furthermore, ICE agents also arrested Pedro Fernandez from Cuba, who was convicted of c*caine trafficking in Florida.

Another Mexican national arrested by ICE was identified as Raul Magana-Herrera, who was convicted for “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Tampa, Florida,” the news release stated.

Under President Donald Trump and the new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin‘s leadership, ICE appears to be cracking down on illegal immigrants much more frequently, especially on those who have past criminal convictions.

“Yesterday, the NICE men and women of ICE arrested child predators, a violent criminal who assaulted a pregnant woman, and cocaine traffickers,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

Under @POTUS Trump and @SecMullinDHS, @ICEgov will continue to arrest and remove violent criminal illegal aliens who should have NEVER been in our country in the first place. Yesterday, the NICE men and women of ICE arrested child predators, a violent criminal who assaulted a… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 8, 2026

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to arrest and remove violent criminal illegal aliens who should have never been in our country in the first place. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, and you will NEVER return,” Bis added.

The May 8, 2026, arrests highlight a dramatic escalation in enforcement under Trump’s DHS leadership. With ICE Houston alone arresting 414 child s*x offenders in Trump’s first year—nearly double Biden’s final year—this represents a significant policy shift worth covering as a concrete outcome of the administration’s immigration enforcement priorities.

The arrests made on May 8, 2026, show a major increase in immigration enforcement under the Trump administration’s DHS leadership. In March 2026, ICE claimed that they arrested 414 child s*x offenders in Houston alone during Trump’s first year in office.

Welcome @SecMullinDHS! Under the leadership of @POTUS Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS is committed to protecting our homeland. We are securing our borders, removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens, preventing cybersecurity and terror attacks, and helping Americans in the face… https://t.co/1WbF1U6HLX — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 24, 2026

According to the figures, that is nearly double the number recorded during former President Joe Biden’s final year. These numbers highlight a clear shift in the administration’s immigration enforcement priorities.

During Trump’s second term, DHS has used much stronger and more aggressive language while talking about immigration enforcement operations. DHS leaders have repeatedly said the operations are about “protecting American children” and have described some of the people being targeted as “child predators” and “depraved.”

Trump also supported renaming Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, or NICE, as part of an effort to improve the agency’s public image. However, such a change would require congressional approval.

The enforcement push also came during major leadership changes inside DHS aimed at giving the administration tighter control over immigration policy. On March 24, 2026, the U.S. Senate confirmed Senator Markwayne Mullin as the ninth Secretary of Homeland Security in a 54-45 vote.

Mullin replaced former Secretary Kristi Noem, who had faced criticism over what some viewed as chaotic immigration enforcement efforts early in the administration. Because of his close relationship with Trump, Mullin was expected to bring a more organized but still aggressive approach to the administration’s mass deportation operations.