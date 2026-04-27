Donald Trump Shows Support for Renaming ICE Amid Heavy Criticism

Donald Trump is on board with the idea of renaming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE). He expressed support by sharing a social media post that said, “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day, every day.” Trump wrote, “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT”

Meanwhile, the ICE agents have earned severe criticism due to Trump’s immigration crackdown. During the height of the ICE operations, the agents faced allegations of using excessive force against immigrants as well as U.S. citizens.

President Trump suggests changing the name of ICE to NICE so the media has to say NICE agents (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) pic.twitter.com/5GzvMbURP4 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 27, 2026

Videos circulating online appeared to show ICE agents mistreating elderly individuals and children. Nationwide protests erupted after the killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Authorities said they were domestic threats and that agents fired in self-defense, leading to their deaths.

However, eyewitness accounts and videos had a different story. The agents involved in these incidents were given immunity from any legal consequences. Critics say rebranding ICE to NICE would not address past allegations of misconduct. From detaining a five-year-old to forcing a barely dressed elderly person out of his home in cold weather, some U.S. citizens have called out ICE agents repeatedly.

🚨 TRUMP SIGNALS SUPPORT FOR RENAMING ICE TO “NICE”. President Trump has backed a social media post calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be renamed “National Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” or “NICE.” He reposted the suggestion on Truth Social and added his… pic.twitter.com/DnqZIfJsxV — The Content Factory (@tcf_updates) April 27, 2026

Netizens have been reacting to the possible rebranding of the ICE agents. Some supporters liked the idea. One posted, “This is genius!!! Love it!” The second one posted, “President Trump reads Twitter, so NICE has a good chance of being implemented soon.” Many agreed that this rebranding could help improve the agency’s public image.

Since ICE agents often get slammed online, there were some people who reacted sarcastically. One X user commented, “That will be even more fun to make fun of.” Another one joked, “Just change it to IRS illegal Relocation Services, all the lefties will stay away thinking they’re getting audited.”