ICE Arrests Alleged Killer Wanted in His Home Country Since 2020

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in New Jersey had arrested an undocumented immigrant wanted for murder in Honduras.

According to official reports, ICE officers detained Fredy Alexander Lopez Lara on April 20, 2026. He is a Honduran national and international fugitive. A homicide warrant for his arrest was issued in his home country in 2020. He was arrested near Eatontown, New Jersey, during a vehicle stop.

In a statement, DHS official Bis said ICE officers “removed another dangerous criminal from our streets.” She added that Lopez Lara is wanted for murder in Honduras.

ICE arrested Fredy Alexander Lopez Lara, a Honduran illegal wanted for MURDER in his home country on a 2020 warrant near Eatontown No more protecting violent criminals,

NJ stands with ICE!https://t.co/GVsvfdmKrz pic.twitter.com/sNKxjIHIiq — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) May 8, 2026

Lopez Lara allegedly entered the United States illegally through the southern border at an unknown time and location. He is currently in ICE custody while the deportation process to Honduras moves forward.

She added that 70 percent of ICE arrests involve illegal aliens convicted or charged with crimes in the U.S. This figure does not include those wanted for crimes in other countries.

“This is the kind of illegal alien that the mainstream media falsely describes as a ‘non-criminal’ because he lacks a criminal history in the United States,” Bis said.

In a similar case, DHS announced that ICE agents deported another Honduran national. She had been convicted of attempting to smother her newborn son shortly after his birth. Federal agents identified the woman as Soili Xiomara Aparicio-Santos, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras.

In 2018, she was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors said that Aparicio-Santos allegedly attempted to smother the infant with a pillow and take his life.

Aparicio-Santos was initially sentenced to 16 years. After an appeal, her sentence was reduced to 10 years. Local law enforcement notified ICE before her release. ICE agents arrested her on April 7, and she was deported on April 15.

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Meanwhile, arrests intensified under the Trump administration’s mass deportation crackdown. Donald Trump directed federal agencies toward an aggressive strategy. It became increasingly visible in cities nationwide. The goal is reportedly to create fear in immigrant communities. This is meant to encourage undocumented immigrants to leave on their own.

These deportation raids have occurred in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, Portland, and Minneapolis. These led to highly publicized No Kings protests and widespread outrage. Further allegations also emerged. Critics claimed Trump is turning the country into an authoritarian regime driven by abuse and terror.

Furthermore, the protests and ICE raids intensified after the tragic shooting of Renee Good. She was a 37-year-old mother of three whom an ICE agent shot on Jan. 7, 2026.

Good worked as a preschool teacher. She was driving in Minneapolis with her wife, Becca. She reportedly refused to exit their vehicle when officers asked and then attempted to leave. Federal agent Jonathon Ross was identified as the officer who fired the final shot.

Reports indicate incidents of unrest in parts of Los Angeles amid demonstrations opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and recent deportation efforts targeting undocumented immigrants. Law enforcement, including riot control units, has intervened to… pic.twitter.com/7tUguHIaxH — Africalix (@Africa_lix) June 8, 2025

According to several reports, a second shooting also occurred on Jan. 24. This added to community distress. Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, was fatally shot by ICE agents, sparking nationwide outrage.

Protesters reportedly faced arrests, handcuffing, and criminal charges. This happened after they clashed with officers. The officers had been told to take a firm approach.

Furthermore, these operations have led to raids in public spaces. These include parking lots, apartment buildings, and workplaces. Some legal immigrants and U.S. citizens have reported being detained because of their appearance or ethnicity.

According to reports, 2,572 ICE detainees were booked into the jail between April 2025 and April 2026. Some detainees reportedly remained only briefly before being transferred. Others stayed for months while awaiting the immigration process.