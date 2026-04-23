“I Told Her to Stop”: Man Shoots Girlfriend, 37 Weeks Pregnant, After She Took His PS5 Controller

A Wichita man has been sentenced to 74 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend because she snatched the PS5 controller from him. Matthew Criscenzo, 20, ended up shooting his pregnant girlfriend, which led to her death and critically injuring their unborn daughter. Criscenzo’s daughter, who is out of the clutches of death, has suffered severe brain damage and various other serious medical conditions, such as cerebral palsy.

According to Law&Crime, the 20-year-old was found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder, kidnapping and aggravated battery. The incident occurred when Naomi Oglesby grabbed Criscenzo’s PS5 controller, switched it off and told him she was “leaving.” However, this didn’t sit right with Criscenzo, who told her to stop and not leave.

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“She walked out and all her stuff was right there, all of her clothes and everything. And I told her to stop,” Criscenzo’s confession affidavit revealed. “And then, and then I pointed my gun at her and she swatted it and it went off.” The incident occurred at his father’s home. At the time of the shooting, the father had been baking a cheesecake and had gone to his bedroom after keeping it in the oven.

“A few minutes after getting into his bedroom he heard a gunshot right outside his bedroom. He opened his bedroom door and saw Naomi lying on the ground,” the affidavit revealed. “He said Matthew was standing over Naomi and Matthew had a gun in his hand. He took the gun from Matthew and heard Matthew say, ‘What did I do?’”

Baby delivered before pregnant woman dies after she was found shot, police say. Details: .kwtx.com/2025/05/26/baby-delivered-before-pregnant-woman-dies-after-she-was-found-shot-police-say/ pic.twitter.com/KBvxbUVMRL — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) May 26, 2025

Naomi Oglesby was 37 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting and the baby had to be delivered via emergency C-section to save her life. The girl’s foster mother, who is now taking care of the child, revealed the dire state the girl’s father has left her in. “She can’t swallow,” the foster mother said. “We are about to have her first birthday party. She will not get to enjoy her birthday cake,” the woman said. “She will most likely never eat.”

Oglesby’s sister stated that her niece’s life has been “permanently altered” because of Criscenzo’s actions. “[The girl will never be able to have a normal childhood or adulthood if she miraculously makes it to adulthood,” the sister said. “He took two full, long, happy lives away from women who still had their whole lives leading a domestic violence relationship is the most deadly one. He ended one life, but altered many more.”

Sedgwick County District Judge Jeff Goering revealed, “Had the child not survived this,” the case would have transformed into “a capital murder case.” Matthew Criscenzo has since stated that he never wanted to kill Oglesby. “There’s no perfect way to say some things, but I never wanted Naomi to die,” Criscenzo revealed to the court. “I certainly never wanted my child to be harmed.”

Prosecutor Shannon Wilson, who helped make sure that Matthew Criscenzo spends the rest of his life in prison, stated how the accused “ended [Naomi’s] ability to be a mother to her child.” In her closing statement, the prosecutor revealed Criscenzo’s statements from the affidavit. “Matthew grabbed Naomi and bit her on the hand,” the affidavit revealed. “Then he pulled out a gun and told Naomi he was going to ‘f—ing’ kill her.” Wilson finally concluded her statement with the line: “He got the ultimate control. He ended her life.”