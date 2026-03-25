Quadruple-Amputee Athlete Faces Murder Charge After Allegedly Shooting a Man While Driving

Few sports stories have drawn as much attention as that of Dayton Webber, a young athlete who defied devastating odds to rise through an unconventional game into the national spotlight. From early life-threatening illness and life-altering surgeries to televised competition and championship recognition, Dayton Webber’s journey became a symbol of resilience and possibility. Celebrated for determination and skill, he built a reputation that extended far beyond the boards and beanbags, drawing admiration from fans, media, and fellow competitors across the United States over time.

Webber made history as the first quadruple amputee to compete in the professional, televised American Cornhole League and has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a passenger in his car during an argument. According to investigators with the sheriff’s office of Charles County in suburban Washington DC, Webber was driving with Bradrick Wells in the front seat at about 10.25 pm on Sunday when an argument began in front of other passengers in the vehicle.

Dayton Webber, a quadruple amputee known for his achievements as a professional cornhole player, was arrested for allegedly killing his friend in Maryland. The incident occurred during an argument in Webber’s Tesla, according to police. https://t.co/9YOuCtxI4x — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2026

Authorities alleged Webber, 27, shot Wells, stopped in La Plata, and asked other passengers to assist in removing the body. They refused and fled the scene, while Webber drove away with the body of Wells, also 27. Two witnesses who reportedly saw the killing approached police officers on patrol in the area and reported what had happened, initiating a search for Webber.

A report of a body lying in a yard in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, was made to investigators by a local resident a couple of hours later. The body was confirmed to be Wells, and the Charles County sheriff’s office said its deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Webber. Officials said Webber’s vehicle was later discovered in Charlottesville, Virginia, approximately 150 miles from where the body had been recovered. He was then located at a nearby hospital, where he had reportedly gone for treatment concerning an unspecified medical issue.

Webber was apprehended by the Albemarle County police department after his discharge from the medical facility, given that it falls under their jurisdiction. Officials in Charles County said that Webber would be charged with murder, assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony once he was handed over to them. As revealed by court documents filed and seen by WTTG, Webber knew the passengers from work and shot Wells twice in the head.

However, the authorities were silent on what could have led to the murder. The sheriff’s office did not reveal how they think Webber discharged a weapon while driving a vehicle. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a search warrant for the vehicle was not immediately executed. Investigators also described him as a “gun enthusiast,” as there’s a YouTube video on a channel named after him showing him loading a pistol and firing it four times.

Webber’s arrest received significant media attention from news outlets outside Maryland, where the murder allegedly took place, nearly 16 years after ESPN first profiled him in 2010. He was then considered a talented wrestler and football player despite not having hands and feet.

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When he was 10 months old, Webber contracted a severe bacterial infection for which he was given the last rites, prayers given when death is imminent. He recovered after his legs and lower arms were amputated and after staying in the hospital for a long time.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Webber is currently being held for extradition to the county, where he will face charges for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other charges. In a feature on ESPN’s SC Featured that was aired in 2023, Webber’s strength in overcoming adversity was highlighted, with Webber being captured celebrating his feat, including a handstand move and performing the worm dance. The status of whether Webber has sought or obtained a lawyer is still unknown, making it one of the horrifying cases in Virginia.