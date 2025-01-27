“I splash my face 25 times!” When Jennifer Aniston Spilled the Secret to ‘Tighten Everything Up’ with a Simple Routine

Jennifer Aniston once shared a refreshing beauty hack that she swears by for keeping her skin firm and radiant. It’s a surprisingly simple trick that includes ice water, and the Friends actress mentioned how it also gives her an instant energy boost. That is the perfect push she needs for those busy mornings.

In her interaction with Allure 2 years back, Jennifer was shown several skincare routines trending on TikTok. That included a viral video of a woman who was seen submerging her face in a bowl of ice water for 20 seconds. The actress was quick to chime in, “Oh! I do this!” However, Aniston revealed that her method is slightly different.

“Oh no! Not for 20 seconds,” she laughed as she watched the video. While elaborating her routine, Jennifer said, “What I do is, I get a bowl and then fill it with ice. And then I splash my face 25 times.”

Aniston also mentioned she’s eager to try the TikTok version. “I’ll be trying this immediately when I get home!” The enthusiasm was visible when she said this.

Well, for some, this could be one of those extravagant celebrity beauty rituals. However, the Hollywood star believes otherwise. Jennifer insists it’s practical and beneficial. She explained, “It wakes you up [and] gives you a little burst of energy. I think it’s good for your pores—it tightens everything up. So, who doesn’t want everything tightened? Keep it tight!”

Using ice-cold water isn’t just about tightening the skin. Experts say it can help calm inflammation, reduce redness, and even give the skin a radiant glow. For Jennifer, it’s a go-to technique to keep her skin looking flawless.

The benefits of ice therapy extend beyond facial routines. Some take it a step further with full-body ice baths, which could be a great way to relieve muscle soreness and even ease symptoms of menopause, according to past experiments conducted by Woman & Home.

For those who might be skeptical about applying ice directly to the face, there are some other splendid options. Modern tools like ice rollers and cooling eye patches can mimic the benefits of an ice bath. These alternatives have grown popular among beauty enthusiasts who want to skip the dripping water while still enjoying the cooling effects and deriving the benefits that come from it.

Jennifer’s honesty and simplicity in skincare routine for sure will win her fan’s hearts. She isn’t insisting on getting a very expensive cream to get that ‘perfect look.’ Her concern is clear and straight. It’s a basic necessity that skin health needs!

As she said, “Who doesn’t want everything tightened?”—her easy ice splash hack might be the trick you need to wake up your skin and your mornings.