How Trump’s Surrogates Manipulate Media From Courtrooms to Talk Shows—Why It Works!

Every President has a few trusted surrogates who would visit different news channels or talk shows. The idea behind this is that since the President can not go everywhere and explain his policies, surrogates do that. Donald Trump has a team of ‘Trump’s surrogates’.

However, Donald Trump’s team has chosen few people who are apt to dodging questions or answering incoherent sentences.

During Sunday shows, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and Steve Witkoff offered their best assessments of Donald Trump. They talked like authoritarians and lied through their teeth. Aside from this line of answering questions, they all were on Russia’s side. They make a perfect trio of Trump’s surrogates.

Needless to say, one wonders if former republican leaders of the Civil War era are turning in their graves.

While listening to this set of people meander about policies (or lack thereof), it’s easier to understand why Trump loves the uneducated.

The administration can count itself fortunate that the MAGA base is essentially a sycophant and trusts every word that Trump utters. If not, what they heard would have horrified them.

Ms. Pam Bondi is the Attorney General of the United States. She has shown her loyalty to Donald Trump again and again. She fits Trump’s required profile perfectly. She is a white blonde woman who would never question Donald Trump’s motives.

In reality, she is a perfect Trump’s surrogate. She has demonstrated her loyalty to Trump by appearing on Fox News once more.

Fox News threw a softball and gave her a whole opening to spread the propaganda of Venezuela gang members being deported to El Salvador. She took advantage of this opening.

The only thing Pam Bondi do as Attorney General is appear live on Fox News. She should resign and become a TV host instead. pic.twitter.com/HbQKoKskSo — TheBlanga (@Blanga) March 24, 2025

She talked about the judge who tried to stop the illegal deportation and called him out of control. She also claimed that the judge is trying to control the foreign policy. Interestingly, Fox News asked no question regarding “ foreign policy” since there seemed to be none.

Bondi called those deported people criminals and aliens. However, by the admission of her administration, they are not sure. The vetting process was not done correctly. In simpler terms- there was no due process.

Above all, Republicans claim Democrats want to “release suspected criminals onto the streets of our cities.” But there are many alternatives to that, rather than sending them to slave labour camps.

The US just shipped 200 Venezuelans to El Salvador where they’ll be jailed for a year and forced to work. No trials. No evidence. Nothing. They’re basically slaves. We’re paying El Salvador $6 million to do this. This is fascism. https://t.co/BE6TYthMVD — Chito Vela III (@chitovela3) March 18, 2025

Due process would demand to show proof that these people are accused and convicted. It is the government’s responsibility to give evidence of their crimes. That would stop law-abiding, innocent immigrants from being sent to a gulag.

Yet, no such process from Ms. Bondi.

Bondi: “If you’re gonna touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out, we’re coming after you.” The DOJ has more rage against people who spray paint random Teslas than people who killed police officers and defaced the Capitolpic.twitter.com/vfQgOgId6I — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) March 15, 2025

Because there are certain matters more critical than sending innocent people to the most abusive jail, those matters are protecting Tesla cars. Bondi may not believe in the due process of people who don’t agree with her, but she believes in the rights of people who own Tesla.

She said that the administration would take care of the owners of the Tesla cars—as earlier stated- and that it would be a perfect trump’s surrogate.

Homan was another one to talk about due process. He asked about Laken Riley’s due process. An abuse victim whose Venezuelan abuser was accused, convicted, and jailed. All part of due process.

KARL: Do they have any due process at all? HOMAN: Due process — what was Laken Riley’s due process? (That’s a “no”) pic.twitter.com/cqN5KQn0FV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2025

But what Homan refuses to talk about are thousands of other victims of abuse where abusers were white men who adore Trump. Where is the due process for that victim?

Apparently, they are not important enough.

International leaders who unquestionably committed them are not as interested in the government as Venezuelans who might have done so. That is why they side with Russia and call the Ukrainian President a dictator.

Perfect surrogates for a President who loves people who lack critical thinking.