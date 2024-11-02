How Trump’s Rising Election Odds Is Stirring Up an Unseen Storm Across Global Markets

Trading Volatility On The Rise

Donald Trump's rising odds on betting platforms have sent ripples through stock markets worldwide, with investors bracing for potential economic shifts. Reports suggest a widespread sell-off of bonds globally as Trump gains 53.3% odds against Kamala Harris, with a 2.4% increase in the last 24 hours. This led to a volatile investment climate as concerns loom over Trump’s fiscal approach.

Bond Market Jitters

Donald Trump at the Rocky Mount Event Center in North Carolina on October 30, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

“Concerns about the fiscal outlook have become more acute,” explains Robert Dishner, senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. U.S. Treasury bonds are being sold off as Trump’s odds rise, affecting international bonds as well. On Tuesday, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to 4.22%, marking its highest point since July. Similarly, the yield on 10-year German securities is at its highest since early September. This upward trend extended to Asia, with the yield on Australian benchmark debt rising by up to 16 basis points.

$1B Bets on Trump’s Win

Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign event at the Rocky Mount Event Center on October 30, 2024, in North Carolina. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Polymarket bettors currently give Trump a 53.3% win probability, generating over $1 billion in trading volume. As Election Day nears, this betting activity showcases investor confidence in Trump’s odds. This surge in legal betting follows a federal appeals court decision earlier this month permitting KalshiEX LLC, an online betting platform, to establish an election prediction market, NPR reported.

Mystery Trump Mega-Bettor

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk during a campaign rally on October 05, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

A Polymarket user, 'Fredi9999,' holds over 7.8M Trump shares, valued at around $6.4M. This high-stakes investor has boosted Trump’s market odds and stirred conversation. Some traders have speculated that Fredi might be Elon Musk or someone associated with him. Although these claims lack evidence, the substantial investment raises the question: “Who is this backer?”

Economic Shake-Up Warnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 1, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Jeenah Moon)

J.P. Morgan strategists Jay Barry and Srini Ramaswamy discussed the effects of a Democratic or Republican sweep, noting that either outcome would lead to fiscal expansion compared to a divided government. Strategists predict a sharper bond market reaction if the GOP wins, as Trump’s economic policies are expected to increase the national debt by $7.5 trillion, compared to $3.5 trillion under Harris’s proposals.

Betting Raises Concerns of 'Mass Destruction'

Supporters watch Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speak at a rally on July 31, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Spencer Platt)

Critics argue that betting on elections could undermine democratic integrity. Drawing parallels to the 2007–2008 recession, reports suggest that Warren Buffet’s warning about derivatives as 'weapons of mass destruction' highlights the risks of speculative betting, suggesting that unchecked prediction markets could introduce destabilizing effects similar to those that once upended the financial system.

Betting vs. Polls

A booth for Donald Trump on September 29, 2024, in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Jeff Swensen)

While Polymarket favors Trump, traditional polling shows a close race. This divergence points to a unique unpredictability in election forecasting, as both bettors and pollsters anticipate the outcome. Some observers question if 'deep-pocketed players' are influencing market odds, with Polymarket officials investigating these claims, according to USA Today.