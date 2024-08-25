How Melania Trump Could Rely On Son Barron to Stay Away From the White House If Ex-Prez Wins

After Barron Trump graduated from school, everyone wanted to know his next career move. While the former First Family initially kept the information secret, Donald Trump has recently informed his fans that Barron is heading to New York. Meanwhile, this is good news for his mom Melania Trump, who could potentially use this as an excuse for her absence from the White House after November, as per Nicki Swift.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

The Republican presidential nominee told the New York Post on August 20, 2024, "He's [Barron] all set in a certain school that's very good," before his campaign event in Howell, Michigan. Although Donald revealed the college his son chose was New York, he kept the school name a secret, citing the team would announce the name 'soon.' Nonetheless, the businessman praised his youngest son, "He's always been a very good student, he's smart."

Naturally, Melania would accompany her son to New York since she has been inseparable from Barron since he was born in 2006. Given that she's been his primary caregiver, it is understandable if she wants to be around Barron to ensure a smooth transition in this phase of his life. So, all of this, in turn, could let Melania spend minimal time in the White House should her husband win the upcoming elections.

VIDEO: Donald and Melania Trump attend Barron’s high school graduation ceremony this morning, along with Melania’s father, Viktor Knavs pic.twitter.com/nby6s7OpVv — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) May 17, 2024

Moreover, in March, a source told PEOPLE, "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school. Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority. She has a good life."

As we look toward the future and the challenges that lie ahead, we must come together around the principles of liberty, justice, and patriotism. By uniting in our common goals, we can create a brighter and more promising future for all. https://t.co/Vbyt8yor8X pic.twitter.com/Kj4fZPKDaw — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) April 21, 2024

So, it is likely that she'd follow the same routine. Besides, even when Donald was elected as president in 2017, the former First Lady was hardly seen accompanying her husband to all his political events. Furthermore, her absence has always been a subject of scrutiny in the media and among their critics, with some even speculating the Trumps do not have a healthy relationship.

But another source told PEOPLE that the former First Lady has always been someone who kept to herself and prefers to spend time with family over rubbing elbows in social circles: "Melania was just one of the girls then [but] none of us really knew her then or now. She has always surrounded herself with family. She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new. Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life."

The youngest Trump made his first-ever political debut at his father's rally in Florida back in July. The ex-commander-in-chief previously told Kayal and Company on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, about Barron's political inclination, "And he's really been a great student. And he does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'" Since Melania kept her son away from the political arena, will she let him follow in his father's footsteps? A source confirmed to Daily Mail, "While he was still a minor she zealously protected him [but] I think he's allowed to make more decisions for himself now."