The devastating L.A. wildfires a few weeks ago left Los Angeles residents struggling, however, a major crime spree was being shamelessly orchestrated. An organized crime syndicate has been taking advantage of the chaos in the city to loot the rich.

Earlier this month, BBC shared a video from a resident’s home camera which recorded a looting incident. A group of thieves wearing hoodies were seen invading a home in Pacific Palisades. It turned out that it was not the L.A. wildfires. Instead, a fire was intentionally started in a nearby park. And now, Radar Online has confirmed that even Hollywood stars have been victims of this Chilean syndicate.

Matrix fame Keanu Reeves‘ expensive watch collection was stolen a year ago from his home including his Rolex Submariner worth $9,000. Fortunately, his stolen watches were recovered in Chile following a raid. Even football quarterback Tom Brady had to arrange for private security amid a rise in looting cases.

The investigations have revealed that the looters start a fire and wait for residents to evacuate their homes. Once that happens, they invade their lavish mansions. “These guys can basically waltz into these palaces and take whatever they want,” the portal quoted its source mentioning that the security system is generally turned off due to power cuts amid the wildfires.

“These criminals are strategic and fearless,” a law enforcement insider was quoted by Radar Online. The source further told, “They’re using fires as cover to target affluent neighborhoods, including the homes of Hollywood’s elite. They’ve turned a natural disaster into their personal playground. Cash, jewelry, priceless art – nothing is safe from their reach.”

It is believed that nearly 100 thieves are part of the syndicate and have been attacking posh areas of LA including Beverly Hills. Expressing her frustration, Academy award winner Julia Roberts posted, “F.U. looters.”. The Law Enforcement has been issuing warning to citizens to beware of such incidents while also making their mission to capture the looters and making them pay for cashing in on the disaster.