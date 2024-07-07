How Late Queen Elizabeth Reacted to Princess Diana's Sobbing Plea Over Loveless Marriage

A close friend of Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, recalled in a July 2017 interview for ITV and HBO's Our Mother Diana: Her Life and Legacy, a deep and sad conversation he allegedly had with the late Queen Elizabeth II about Diana's plea to bring her out of the misery of an unhappy marital union with then-Prince Charles III.

Harry Herbert, a close ally of the royal family, addressed old rumors of Diana's growing sadness at the time. He revealed the Queen was 'concerned' about Diana's 'well-being,' so she indulged in a deeply personal conversation about a solution for the princess' depressive state. This conversation, he cited, came after a lunch at Balmoral, the Queen's estate in the Scottish Highlands.

"The Queen wanted to talk to me about it because she was so worried...about Diana," Herbert, the son of the Queen's former racing manager, "Porchie," told People. "Looking down onto this beautiful setting of heather and castle, an incredibly...important chat...very personal....the Queen wanted to know how was Diana feeling...was it as bad as — it was. It was a sad discussion, a sad moment really because that was everything at its worst."

In another documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words, the recordings of the late princess unveiled the truth about Charles' pursuit of her as a teenager followed by the profound sadness that enveloped her shortly after they tied the knot in 1981. Barely five years into her marriage, she was sobbing for help. She recalled in a tape, "So I went to the top lady and said, 'I don't know what I should do.' She said, 'I don't know what you should do.' And that was it. That was 'help,'" The Guardian reported.

Penny Thornton, an astrologer Diana consulted, spoke in an interview to explain the claims he made in ITV's 2020 documentary, The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess. In the segment, Thorton claimed, "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding, Charles told her that he didn't love her. I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise [and] it was devastating for Diana."

However, her close pal Herbert said that despite her failing marriage, Diana found solace in her two boys who had the power to lift her spirits as witnessed by him one day. "Suddenly, these two boys came thundering round the corner in their dressing gowns — this was before bed — and just watching her face light up, going from sad chat to suddenly — boof! I'll never forget that moment, and them crawling all over her and things flying everywhere...And through all the difficulty of other stuff at that time, you could see it was the most important thing in her life was her boys."