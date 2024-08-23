How Kim Kardashian Embarrassed Daughter North West In Front of Millions

Sometimes, parents can end up embarrassing their kids and it's no different for the Kardashians either. In her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian somehow managed to embarrass her oldest child, daughter North West. During the chat with Fallon, Kardashian joked that she has been enjoying her 'solo trip' to New York City, where her daughter tagged along as well. Kardashian proceeded to turn towards the audience and gave a shoutout to North and it was right about enough to make the young girl cringe for sure.

“Shoutout to North, she’s so embarrassed about it,” Kardashian said. However, the crowd cheered for North and Fallon responded by calling it a cute gesture. After the little shoutout session, the socialite started dropping details about the solo trips she had taken with each of her kids. Kardashian revealed that she preferred to head over to different locations with one kid at a time and it provided her a great opportunity to bond deeply with them.

Kardashian also mentioned how her 8-year-old son Saint had traveled across the globe to various destinations with her to see several pro soccer matches. “It’s pretty nutty that I’ve traveled the world for my kids’ interests, but, it’s fun,” the SKIMS founder said. However, when all is said and done, it seems that giving a shoutout to her daughter at the talk show was Kardashian's adorable way of getting back at the teen, who often takes digs at the reality TV personality on social media.

At one instance, West captured the tabloid attention when she told her reality show star mom that her dress from the 2023 Met Gala looked like it was 'from the Dollar Store.' West also makes routine appearances on the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality show, The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu. In one of the show's episodes, West called out Kardashian for being 'cringy' and 'annoying' too while she was on her phone. West doesn't even shy away from giving a proper side-eyed stare at her mom from time to time. Furthermore, West has taken over TikTok as well where she posts unedited random and funny videos of Kardashian.

The mother and daughter can have funny feuds from time to time but it doesn't stop them from nailing the fashion game together. According to Harper's Bazaar, Kardashian and North were recently spotted at a mother-daughter outing at the Polo Bar in New York City. The 11-year-old proved that she is no less of a fashionista than her famous mom.

Kardashian, who also appeared in a major role in the horror anthology series American Horror Story: Delicate, also got some genuine compliments from her daughter for her act. “I couldn't even believe it was her. She was so good," North said, per TODAY, after sitting through the premiere of the show with some of her family members.