How Both Trump and Biden Reacted to the Resignation of Secret Service Director

Following earlier this month's attempted murder of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday following a day of intense scrutiny from bipartisan lawmakers from both parties during a House Oversight Committee hearing. Cheatle acknowledged that the event on July 13 was the most significant security breach seen by the illustrious Secret Service in recent decades.

In the wake of her resignation, Trump remembered the assassination attempt on Truth Social. He shared on Truth Social, "The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!"

On the other hand, Joe Biden released a statement in which he lauded Cheatle, who had safeguarded him and his first wife Jill Biden. As reported by Newsweek, The president stated, "Jill and I are grateful to Director Kim Cheatle for her decades of public service. She has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career in the United States Secret Service. We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our Administration and we are grateful for her service to our family."

He further added, "As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service." As for the assassination attempt, Biden said that an 'independent review' is still ongoing. The statement continued, "I look forward to assessing its conclusions. We all know what happened that day can never happen again. As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new Director soon."

Aside from his Truth Social post, Trump recently said in a phone interview with Newsmax that Cheatle ought to have been dismissed 'within an hour' for allowing an assassin to shoot at him. Following Cheatle's dismissal earlier, he informed Rob Schmitt Tonight guest presenter Sebastian Gorka, "It should have happened, I would say, within an hour — not nine days, 10 days. She left, probably she left, because Biden doesn't ever fire anybody. He didn't fire anybody for Afghanistan. He doesn't fire anybody for anything which is one of his problems. So that was a rough time."

The former president claimed that Cheatle was turning down requests for more campaign resources from Trump even before the shooting attempt. Trump added, "Now, they have really beefed it up; they should have beefed it up before. I know that we've been asking for them to beef it up. You know, we have crowds of 40-50,000, 60,000 people. In New Jersey, we had 107,000 people, and when you have crowds like that, you need more people for the crowd — forget about me — and for me, too, as president, for any president. But you have to have more people. And I know that our people have been asking for more people consistently and not getting them."