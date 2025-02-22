Household Items like Groceries & Home Decoration are NOT Free for US Presidents! Trump & Obama Paid for Everything

The President of the United States is considered to be the most powerful man in the world. With this designation, one assumes that the man had all the power and all the money in the world. Presidents may have a white house as their residence, but that does not warrant that taxpayers must pay for every whimsical expenditure of the first family.

There are many things presidents and their families are expected to pay for. Given below are 8 such things.

Interior Decorators

Once a newly elected president comes into the White House, they may have their preference regarding the interior decor. Congress sanctions $100,000 for the new decor.

Any more expenditure on new furniture, curtains, or change in upholstery must be paid by the presidents themselves. Certain changes are not at all allowed, such as breaking or erecting a wall in the white house.

Groceries and Household Items

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Michelle Obama opened up about how presidents must pay for the groceries themselves. She learned it the hard way when President Obama wanted to have an exotic fruit that he had on one of his foreign trips, and then Mrs. Obama landed with the bill. She discouraged Barack Obama from ever telling his staff what he wanted to eat.

Presidents also pick up the bills for various household items, including toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

Designer Gowns

First Ladies visit several dignitaries, and attend several state dinners. Designer gowns worn during these festivities are to be paid for by the presidents themselves. This includes inaugural gowns.

However, designers are allowed to gift these outfits to the first lady. In that condition, all the gowns and outfits must be donated after being used. Mrs. Laura Bush told the media she was shocked to know how many dresses she would need and how stressed she was until the gift clause was presented to her.

Hair Stylists

Aside from expensive evening gowns, Presidents must also pay for any hairstylist or make-up artists whose services are taken by the first family.

Dry Cleaning

Presidents and first families must bear the cost of drying and cleaning their outfits. Needless to say, there are a few fixed dry cleaners handpicked for the first family in case there is a letter or slip left in the trouser pockets.

Gift For Foreign Officials and Dignitaries

The President of the United States met several foreign officials and dignitaries during their time in the Oval Office. During every such meeting, presidents are expected to present the officials with a gift or a token of appreciation. The presidents themselves bear the cost of these gifts. However, there are people in the special Diplomatic Gifts Unit, in the Oval Office who help the presidents select the gift by thoroughly researching cultural, national, and personal preferences.

Staff for Parties

Aside from state events, the president also hosts their friends and families in the white house. During such private events, the cost of wait staff and cleaning crew lands in the president’s pockets. It also includes private parties outside of the White House and Camp David.

Legal Fees

In case presidents come across a situation where they or their family members need legal assistance, these must be paid by the presidents themselves. This also includes the mortgage of their personal home, if any, during their time in the white. Obama paid the mortgage on their home during their 8 year stay in the white house.