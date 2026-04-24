House GOP Considers Offering Ghislaine Maxwell a Pardon

House Republicans investigating Jeffrey Epstein are encountering new challenges after Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer mentioned that some members might support a possible presidential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell if it helps secure her cooperation.

Comer, R-Ky., stated that the committee is divided on this issue, but he clarified that he does not back clemency for Maxwell. She is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for crimes tied to Epstein. According to Reuters, Comer said some members would consider a pardon if it helped gather information from Maxwell.

“My committee’s split on that,” Comer said, as reported by Reuters, continuing: “I don’t speak for my committee.”

This discussion arises as lawmakers continue to seek answers regarding Epstein’s associates, his finances, and the government’s management of investigative files. Maxwell chose not to answer questions during a closed-door interview with the committee in February, exercising her Fifth Amendment rights.

I am shocked that some of my former Republican colleagues on the Oversight Committee are supporting pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell. The Epstein survivors are adamantly against her receiving a pardon as she was one of their main abusers next to Jeffrey Epstein and they say she is a… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 24, 2026

Maxwell’s lawyer stated that she would be more inclined to cooperate if President Donald Trump issued her a pardon. The White House has not indicated that Trump is considering one, and Congress lacks the authority to grant pardons. Only the president can do that.

The idea created a significant stir on Capitol Hill as Rep. Robert Garcia from California, the leading Democrat on the Oversight Committee, labeled the proposal “outrageous.” He emphasized that Democrats on the panel oppose any pardon for Maxwell.

“She is a sexual abuser who facilitated the rape of women and children,” Garcia said in a statement. “This is a shameful way to treat survivors. Oversight Democrats are united in opposing any pardon.”

Some Republicans quickly distanced themselves from the proposal. The Los Angeles Times reported that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., stated she was “absolutely not supporting a pardon for her,” while Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., expressed he would never support it.

I made my position clear: I am not open to a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell. In the future, use my full statement. Don’t post clickbait. https://t.co/RfflZEeZuS — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 22, 2026

The proposal also faced backlash from conservatives, where any clemency deal for Maxwell would clash with years of Republican demands for greater transparency in the Epstein case. The Daily Beast reported that MAGA figures and lawmakers criticized the possibility after Comer’s comments became public.

Comer has attempted to keep the committee focused on gathering testimony and records. However, the discussion about Maxwell has placed Republicans in a challenging political situation: Some want her cooperation, while others believe a pardon would reward one of the key convicted figures in the Epstein case.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and remains in federal custody in Texas after controversially being moved to a more comfortable prison.

The issue also arises as the Justice Department faces increasing pressure over Epstein-related records. This week, the department’s inspector general announced an audit of the government’s handling of those files, according to The Guardian.

Currently, no formal pardon deal exists but Comer’s comments indicate that some committee members have discussed the idea. Yet, even that has turned the Epstein inquiry into another public confrontation concerning Maxwell, Trump, and how far Congress should go to secure testimony.