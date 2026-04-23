DOJ Inspector General to Investigate Whether Epstein Files Were Improperly Withheld

DOJ’s inspector general has started an audit to determine if records related to Jeffrey Epstein were properly identified, redacted, and released under a 2025 law. This law required the department to publish nearly all files connected to the convicted sex offender.

In a notice posted Thursday, the Office of the Inspector General stated that it is “initiating an audit of DOJ’s compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.” The office aims to examine the department’s process for “identifying, redacting, and releasing records in its possession as required by the Act.”

This review comes after months of criticism regarding how the Justice Department handled the file releases. Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025.

This law requires the department to release records, allowing only narrow exceptions for materials that could identify victims, show child sexual abuse, affect ongoing investigations, or relate to national security. Reuters reported that this new audit will focus on how the department made its disclosure decisions and what materials it chose to withhold.

🚨BIG WIN: the DOJ’s Inspector General is launching an investigation into the Trump Administration’s mishandling of the Epstein files following a @DemWomenCaucus push led by @RepDeborahRoss and I. The DWC will keep fighting for transparency & justice for the survivors. pic.twitter.com/Kq47kTivyP — Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@RepKamlagerDove) April 23, 2026

In January, the Justice Department announced it had published over 3 million additional pages in response to the law, bringing the total to nearly 3.5 million pages. This production included more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

However, the release did not resolve the ongoing issues. The Associated Press reported that survivors and lawmakers criticized the department after some files revealed personal information that should have been kept private, such as names, email addresses, and nude photos.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers argued that other parts of the production may have been overly redacted or released too slowly, raising concerns about whether the department followed the law properly.

Reuters also reported that the watchdog will review the department’s handling of problems after the release. This includes complaints about improper disclosures of some records and the exclusion of potentially relevant documents from earlier batches. The Guardian noted that the audit could expand to other issues if investigators find it necessary.

The Epstein crisis is back—and it’s escalating. New reports suggest Ghislaine Maxwell may be seeking a pardon, sparking outrage across Washington. Lawmakers are now demanding answers from the DOJ, including whether any discussions about clemency have taken place. At the same… pic.twitter.com/msBgpsoeUe — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 23, 2026

The inspector general did not give a timeline for when the audit will be finished. However, this action marks one of the most significant steps in oversight related to the department’s management of the Epstein files during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Reuters reported that the review follows bipartisan criticism of the release process and increasing political pressure around the handling of these records.

Epstein, a disgraced financier facing federal sex-trafficking charges, died in custody in 2019 before his trial. His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on sex-trafficking and related charges. Public demand for more information tied to Epstein’s network persisted for years, leading Congress to pass the disclosure law last fall.

This new audit will assess not only whether the department released records on schedule but also if it maintained the right balance between transparency and protecting victims.

For now, the inspector general’s office has not indicated if it has found evidence of records being improperly withheld. It has only stated that the department’s compliance with the law is under formal review.