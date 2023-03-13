Here Are the Most Fashionable Couples Scorching the Oscars Red Carpet

The 95th Academy Awards was a highly anticipated event that took place on March 13, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony celebrated the best films and performances from the previous year, and as usual, it was a night of glitz, glamour and excitement. The event began with the traditional red carpet walk, where celebrities arrived dressed in their finest outfits, posed for photographs and talked to the media. Viewers from around the world tuned in to watch their favorite stars make their way to the ceremony, eagerly anticipating who would take home the coveted awards.

As the night progressed, the awards were presented for various categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and many more. One of the highlights of the night was the film Everything Everywhere All At Once, which was nominated for several awards and ultimately won seven Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards was a celebration of the best in the film industry, highlighting the hard work, creativity, and dedication of those involved in making outstanding movies. The ceremony was also a celebration of beloved star couples who graced the event together in their glamorous and coordinated outfits. Below is a compilation of couples who surprised fans with their exquisite red carpet attire at the Oscars event.

1. Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest

The star of Everything Everywhere All at Once looked stunning in her Dolce & Gabbana gown as she walked the Oscars red carpet with her filmmaker husband, Christopher Guest. She won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and clearly had a wonderful night

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

2. Antonio Banderas & Nicole Kimpel

The star of the Oscar-nominated animated feature film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish looked dashing in his "purrfect" tuxedo as he walked the red carpet with his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, who wore a ravishing red ensemble.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

3. Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

The star of Top Gun: Maverick and his wife, who wore a Giambattista Valli couture gown, made a stylish entrance as they walked the Oscars red carpet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

4. Brendan Fraser & Jeanne Moore

The actor who stars in The Whale and is nominated for a lead role in the film arrived at the Oscars red carpet with his makeup artist partner. The couple looked happy and content, adding to the overall positive energy of the event. In a recent Instagram post, Jeanne, his partner, celebrated Brendan's win at the SAG Awards, expressing how proud she was of him. It's always great to see couples supporting each other and celebrating each other's achievements.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

5. Hugh Grant & Anna Eberstein

The actor, known for his role in the romantic comedy Notting Hill, made an appearance at the Academy Awards accompanied by his wife, who is a producer. The couple was spotted wearing all-black ensembles, looking chic and stylish as they posed for photographs on the red carpet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

6. Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The Oscar-winning actress, who has been nominated for five Academy Awards throughout her career, attended the Oscars with her date for the evening with her partner Keith Urban. The couple was spotted sharing a kiss on the red carpet, suggesting that they were enjoying their date night at the event. With her impressive track record at the Oscars, it's no surprise that the actress was in attendance, and she looked stunning as always on the carpet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

7. Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller

Seth Rogen, who has a role in the Oscar-nominated film The Fabelmans, arrived on the red carpet wearing a cream-colored jacket, gray trousers, and a matching bow tie. He was accompanied by his wife, who wore a stunning green gown that complemented her partner's ensemble perfectly. With their stylish and coordinated looks, the couple turned heads on the Oscars red carpet and looked picture-perfect for the glamorous event.

Image Source: Getty Images Photo by Arturo Holmes

8. Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

Actor Mark Consuelos and his wife Kelly, host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, looked absolutely stunning in their black ensembles.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

9. Alexander Dreymon & Allison Williams

The Girls star looked stunning in her Giambattista Valli couture gown as she walked the red carpet with her actor fiancé. Her ensemble turned heads and made a bold statement at the event.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

10. Halle Berry & Van Hunt

The Monster's Ball star, who made history as the first Black woman to win an Oscar in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category in 2002, stunned in her Tamara Ralph gown and was joined by her musician love, who wore a dapper tux.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

11. Alyson Sandro & Barry Keoghan

The actor, known for his role in Banshees of Inisherin and who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, arrived at the Academy Awards with his girlfriend, Alysin Sandro. He made a statement on the red carpet by wearing a periwinkle suit with flower buttons, while his girlfriend looked stunning in a black gown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

12. Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Idris Elba

At the event, the star of Luther looked dashing in a blue tuxedo jacket, while his wife looked stunning in a gorgeous green gown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

13. Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick

The Footloose actor and actress arrived at the 2023 Oscars with an upbeat energy, ready to have a good time and celebrate the event. While it may not have been time to "kick off the Sunday shoes" just yet, they were clearly excited and enthusiastic about the night ahead.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

14. Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray

Troy Kotsur won an Oscar last year for his supporting role in CODA. He walked the champagne carpet with his wife, Deanne Bray. In an interview on Live From E!News, Troy spoke about his historic win as the first deaf male actor to receive an Academy Award. He reflected on how his dedication of the award to the Deaf, disabled, and CODA communities inspired many people and is helping to open doors for more diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. Troy also mentioned the impact of Marlee Matlin, the last deaf actor to win an Oscar in the '80s, who said, "I'm not alone anymore," a sentiment that deeply touched him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

15. Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Bruhl

At the award show, the actor who starred in the Oscar-nominated film, All Quiet on the Western Front, and his wife made a statement with their matching black and white outfits. Their coordinated ensembles were stylish and sophisticated, adding to the glamour of the event.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

16. Marco Perego & Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña of Avatar: The Way of Water fame has her film nominated for four Oscars. She made a fashion statement on the red carpet by wearing a beautiful Fendi couture gown and vintage Cartier jewelry. Her husband, who is a producer, complemented her look by wearing a classic black tuxedo.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

17. Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate and activist looked stunning in her Ralph Lauren ensemble as she walked the champagne carpet. Her Mettle Cricket founder husband accompanied her, making for a lovely red-carpet couple.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

18. Katie Lowes & Adam Shapiro

The Scandal actress and the Never Have I Ever actor showed us how to enjoy dinner and a movie with style by bringing a pretzel to the champagne carpet. Their fun and laid-back approach to the event was refreshing and added a playful element to the evening. It's always great to see celebrities have a good time while also looking fashionable on the red carpet.

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Arturo Holmes

19. Lauren Ridloff & Douglas Ridloff

The Elie Saab gown worn by The Walking Dead star added a touch of glamour to the Oscars red carpet, while her partner, the poet, kept it classic in a dapper tuxedo.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

20. Kathy Crawford & Joel Crawford

The director of the Oscar-nominated film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and his partner walked the red carpet in their finest attire, ready to celebrate the night of the Academy Awards.