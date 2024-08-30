Honey Boo Boo's Life With Boyfriend Not Going as Planned, Asks Fans for Help to Avoid Homelessness

Alana Thompson is a household name as Honey Boo Boo who shot to fame after starring in a string of reality shows like Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. But Thompson, who once used to be a child reality star, has been facing some adulting crises in recent times. According to The U.S. Sun, Thompson has taken to her social media accounts to make an urgent appeal to her fans, disclosing that she is on the brink of being homeless. Thompson, who is now 19 years old, has been in a relationship with her 23-year-old boyfriend Dralin Carswell.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe

The couple are currently facing challenges to find a home together after they moved to Denver, Colorado, last year. Thompson is also a freshman in college and has been hoping to start a new chapter with her boyfriend after enrolling in the University of Colorado last year. But Thompson and Carswell have been facing some financial troubles that are stopping them from starting their life together in a new home. Thompson, who goes by @lanaaaaaa.0 on TikTok, made a video to make her fans aware of her situation.

Alana Thompson claims she & boyfriend Dralin Carswell will soon have nowhere to live; fans criticize #MamaJuneFamilyCrisis star for "dragging" Dralin to college with her: https://t.co/S9HwuOvcGN pic.twitter.com/k1mYnk1eW8 — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) August 26, 2024

"This has been in my drafts for a few days because I was hesitant about the response I might get from the video. I honestly thought we'd have a house by now, but we're on the home stretch and really need your help! If you can assist, please reach out—I’d appreciate any suggestions. Also, we almost got scammed out of our money, so please, serious inquiries only!" the caption of her video read. She further explained in her video that she and her boyfriend have been living in temporary housing ever since they moved to Colorado. Their stay will be terminated on September 1, 2024, and both Thompson and Carswell are drowning in their financial baggage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alana thompson 🫶🏽 (@honeybooboo)

While Carswell has to pay off his student loans on his credit, Thompson noted that her credit score wasn't high enough to allow her to rent a place. “Quite frankly, I’m starting to freak out that we do not have a house to move into. I need help. My Denver peeps, I need help," Thompson lamented in her video. Thompson's financial difficulties were also highlighted when another reality show about their family titled, Mama June: Family Crisis aired. Thompson also accused her mother of stealing money from her while having a heated argument on the show. Her TikTok followers extended some sound advice and suggestions to the young adult in the comment section.

@hip_mimi suggested, "Get a secure credit card for about $300 and pay monthly payments on time and you will have a credit history. Good luck. That is stressful!" @shanoliverez33 commented, "I've been working in Property Management in CO for the last 23 years and student loan debt usually isn't the issue for multifamily." @hannahjude10 wondered, "Could you buy a mobile home in the area like a trailer and live in it while you're in school and maybe try and sell it when you graduate?" @sugarcoma13 questioned, "I don’t know how student loads would come up on any credit report. That’s odd. Why are they making you move from the place that you’re at now?" This particular video reached a vast majority of the audience on TikTok and people are hoping the grown-up Honey Boo Boo and get herself out of the crisis soon.