Hollywood’s Hidden Health Crisis—The SHOCKING Reason Why Many Celebs Are Struggling with the Same Illness!

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian revealed that he had contracted Lyme disease in the past. The American entrepreneur is surprisingly one of the many celebrities who have fallen victim to the disease. A medical expert recently explained why so many Hollywood celebs continue to get diagnosed with the same disease.

The National Health Service website describes Lyme disease as a “bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks.” The website also mentions how the disease can be treated easily as long as it is diagnosed in the early stages.

The first symptom to look out for is a rash that appears to be circular of oval in shape. Some other symptoms of the disease include a high temperature, headache, muscle or joint pain, and fatigue.

Bella Hadid and her mother, Yolanda have been diagnosed with the disease in the past. Justin Bieber, Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Shania Twain, Alec Baldwin, and Avril Lavigne also suffered from the disease. Kelly Osbourne and Riley Keough have also previously shared about contracting the bacterial infection.

Professor Paul Hunter delved into what could play into these high-profile individuals contracting Lyme disease. “If there is a rich and famous or class bias in this, it’s probably because they spend more time walking around in wooded parkland,” he told MailOnline.

The infectious diseases expert from the University of East Anglia also drew a direct correlation between these celebs having money and how it factors into them getting the disease. “More money to go out to those areas, or have big homes with these sorts of places,” Professor Paul explained.

Brain fog can consist of confusion, forgetfulness and a general lack of mental clarity. Many people struggle with brain fog as a symptom of Lyme disease. Bella Hadid has discussed how her brain fog was a major symptom for her.#lymesymptoms #lymewarrior #lymelife pic.twitter.com/zJri6V12m6 — LymeNow (@LymeNowSupport) July 25, 2024

Notably, a lot of the A-listers have houses near large water bodies especially near lakes and ponds. The ticks that carry the disease are mostly found near similar areas. Professor Hunter also explained how the ticks can easily jump on a person’s arms and legs as they are walking by.

Soon after the parasites will “have a blood feast and give you Lyme disease.” He also shared advice for people prone to the disease, celeb or not. “If you go walking in these sorts of places the best thing to do is check,” the professor advised. He also noted that if any ticks are found, it is necessary to “remove them safely.”

💠Lyme disease.

✅Dx:

1️⃣Caused by a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi.

2️⃣Eed rash called erythema migrans:

☑Looks like a “bull’s-eye.”

☑Usually not painful or itchy.

3️⃣Severe headache.

4️⃣Facial palsy.

5️⃣Arthritis.

6️⃣Heart palpitations.@IhabFathiSulima pic.twitter.com/GuQWLLgNqd — 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓭𝔂𝔂𝓾𝓼𝓲𝓯𝓜𝓓.𝓟𝓮𝓭𝓲𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓪𝓷 (@Dr_ShadyYousif) August 19, 2023

The NHS website notes how crucial it is quickly to remove a tick as soon as you notice it. The page also talks about how it can be difficult to notice a tick because their bites aren’t highly painful.

“The chance of getting ill is low. You do not need to do anything else unless you notice a rash or become unwell,” the NHS website notes. It also notes that it usually takes an antibiotic treatment to get cured. Sometimes, the effects of the disease can even take months to subside.