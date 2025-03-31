Hochul Warns of Devastating Impact as $360 Million in Federal Cuts from Trump Administration Rip Through New York’s Health Care

Governor Kathy Hochul is raising the alarm over devastating federal funding cuts that could strip New York of more than $360 million. It would slash support for public health, addiction treatment, and mental health services.
The cuts are initiated under the Trump administration. It shall weaken the state’s ability to fight disease outbreaks, support people battling substance abuse, and provide essential mental health care. New York has long taken pride on its excellent healthcare infrastructure but Hochul warned that without federal support, the state cannot sustain these programs alone.
“Slashing funding for public health, suicide prevention and addiction services is just plain cruel, and it’s going to hurt everyday New Yorkers most,” Hochul remarked. “Here’s the sad truth: there is no State in the nation that has the resources to backfill these sweeping cuts. It’s up to New York’s elected officials who serve in the House majority to stand up and fight back.”
The state Department of Health is bracing for a massive $300 million loss, threatening its efforts to track and respond to infectious diseases, monitor outbreaks, and prevent hospital infections. Vital data systems used for real-time public health responses could also suffer.
New York’s community-based programs; tackling chronic illnesses, promoting nutrition, supporting maternal health, and combating food insecurity — face a funding vacuum. Among the most significant losses is the CDC’s COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant, which previously bolstered 135 community organizations.
State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald called the cuts “a reckless gamble” with the state’s public health. “Communities will be left vulnerable to the next health crisis,” he cautioned.
The Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) is staring down a $40 million shortfall. Programs that provide transitional housing, mobile medication units, addiction treatment clinics, and early intervention services like SBIRT (Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment) stand at high risks of being scaled back.
OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham warned that there are complete chances the impact would be massive on the frontlines. “Fewer resources mean fewer lives saved,” she said. “It’s that simple.”
The cuts are a harsh blow for New Yorkers who are struggling with mental health challenges. The Office of Mental Health (OMH) is losing $27 million. It directly threatens crisis stabilization centers, Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) teams, and the state’s vital 9-8-8 mental health crisis hotline.
OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said the rollback jeopardizes years of progress. “We’ve expanded mental health access, brought care to people’s doorsteps, and prevented unnecessary hospitalizations. These cuts put all of that in danger.”
Hochul’s plea for federal intervention brings out the urgent need for bipartisan action. Without it, New York’s most vulnerable residents will have to suffer the brunt of the budget slashes.
As the state comes to terms with these potential setbacks, advocates and healthcare leaders are mobilizing to pressure Congress to restore the funds; before the lifeline is permanently severed.