“He’s Been with Every Woman on the Planet”- Kristin Cavallari Reveals About ‘Ex’ Morgan Wallen’s Reputation With Women

Popular American television personality, fashion designer, and author Kristin Cavallari first rose to fame in 2004 as a cast member on the popular MTV reality television series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County (2004–2005). The star recently opened up about her dating life on the Bunny XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast and spilled some latest tea about her rumored love with country singer Morgan Wallen.

As reported by E! News, Kristin Cavallari seemingly confirmed that she briefly dated Morgan Wallen last year. Her best friend, Justin Anderson, spilled the beans on her past relationship while participating in a new viral trend. Cavallari commented, “Morgan’s a good guy,” in a teaser for her upcoming appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast.

As per Newscreek, Kristin Cavallari further claimed Wallen has a “good heart,” but then the podcast host Bunnie XO pointed out that he seemed like a player to her, since a lot of former guests claimed to have gone out with him. Nodding to the fact, Kristin Cavallari expressed, “1000 percent,” Cavallari quipped. “He’s been with every woman on the planet – as he should. Morgan was very sweet.”

The Hills alum also claimed that Wallen was very sweet during their first meet and called him a “true gentleman”. She noted that he insisted on picking her up, meeting her kids, and sharing a sweet kiss in the end after the date. Cavallari has three children Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband and former NFL star Jay Cutler.

The couple split in 2020 after seven years of marriage, after which she briefly dated Mark Estes in February despite a 13-year age gap. But they separated seven months later. Cavallari also spoke about her split with Estes and claimed that the age gap between the two was a huge factor in the breakup. Talking to E! News in an interview, Kristin Cavallari said, “I just know long-term he needs to experience life,” she shared. “He’s young; I mean, he is. I started to feel the age a little bit just with life experience. I look back on when I was 24 and how much life has happened for me between then. Those are crucial years; those are formative years. This is when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that.”

Kristin Cavallari shares insight on her breakup with Mark Estes. pic.twitter.com/lpPlmenoiN — E! News (@enews) October 1, 2024



However, according to Page Six reports from November 2024, Cavallari is actively not looking to date anyone. She admitted that when a connection does not feel right, she is usually the one to end things quickly after a heartfelt, mature conversation. She also stated that she is not keen on being on any dating app for now and wants to take a break after her tumultuous dating life. She explained, “I don’t think it’s that I’m not ready. Where I’m at in my life, if I feel one thing is wrong or missing, I’m not wasting my time or energy on someone.”