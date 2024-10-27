Why Tiffany Trump Was Once Considered as Donald Trump’s ‘Wild Card’ Daughter

Former President Donald Trump and his campaigning team were, no doubt, working passionately last year to ensure that he secured his place as the presidential candidate for the Republican party. While it can indeed become a stressful ordeal, it is vital to have the support of loved ones during this battle. For Trump, he’s been constantly surrounded by the warmth of his beautiful family. Many of his family members, such as his wife Melania Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., and daughter Ivanka Trump, have often been in the limelight. But, as per Business Insider, many once viewed his other daughter as a 'wild card.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump)

Tiffany Trump is a socialite from New York who’s constantly involved in fashion and music. She is the daughter of Marla Maples, Donald's second wife; the two of them were married briefly between 1993 and 1999 and split shortly after. Even though Maples doesn’t interact with the Trump family much, she does spend as much time with her daughter as possible. Tiffany has, at various times, been spotted at numerous parties with New York’s most wealthy children from Instagram who are equally influential as their parents, as per The New York Times.

Happy Father’s Day, Dad! I’m so grateful for your boundless love🥰, hilarious sense of humor, and for always believing in me! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LJ7zbA1vt6 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) June 20, 2021

Furthermore, Tiffany even held a position in Trump’s company and seems to be quite successful at the business game like her dad. She also went on to get a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington D.C. in May 2020. Although Tiffany has only just begun making a splash, there's no denying she is one of the lesser-known Trumps in the family. People have had a keen interest in her style as well and when spotted out in public, she’s often dressed well from head to toe in outfits from famous designers.

#tiffanytrump , the youngest daughter of US President #DonaldTrump , has attended Chinese designer Taoray Wang's runway show as part of #NewYorkFashionWeek on Saturday. The former model wore a #taoraywang outfit to her father's inauguration in 2017. pic.twitter.com/GNUTmKiUog — CGTN Radio (@CGTNRadio) February 11, 2019

Tiffany has also done an internship at Vogue, which step-sister Ivanka helped Tiffany get by recommending her for the prestigious internship in the first place. According to a 2013 article by Daily Mail, Ivanka even set up a luncheon with the pioneer of Vogue herself, Anna Wintour. But, there seemingly weren't any form of special privileges for young Tiffany as she had to work just as hard in a fierce environment; as per sources, she had to get at it early in the morning by 5:30 AM.

It wasn’t just her step-sister’s recommendation that earned her this golden opportunity; Tiffany also possesses an incredible level of intellect. It is also worth noting that before her law degree, she actually attended the renowned Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which just so happens to be Donald's alma mater as well. She then went on to marry Michael Boulos in 2022. For many, Tiffany was already a trailblazer. Whether or not she’ll possibly forge a path into politics like her father is yet to be seen.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.