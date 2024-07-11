Here's Why These Widely Loved Hallmark Shows Got Canceled

Why These Widely Loved Hallmark Shows Got Canceled

Hallmark shows hold a special place in the hearts of American audiences. However, there have been moments when the channel planned on discontinuing some of the widely loved shows. From the beloved Christmas shows to rom-com genres, the channel has a huge fan following for some long-running shows. With a high gross of views, the channel significantly dropped some of the ambitious projects despite their popularity. Here's looking at the reasons behind the cancelation of some well-received shows as reported by Nicki Swift.

1. Ride

The hallmark show, Ride was received well during its onset. However, the show telecast abruptly stopped without stating the reasons. According to Vulture, it was theorized that the last episode's traction fell a drastic low number of viewers making it out of the list. Showrunner, Sherri Cooper-Landsman told Deadline, "What was so great in our conversations with Hallmark from the very beginning is that they just wanted to tell this family drama. There's nothing we didn't touch, I believe. It was kind of a joy because we felt like the characters got to lead the stories for us."

2. Chesapeake Shores

The heartwarming show from 2016, Chesapeake Bay was based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series by the same name. The show had a huge fan following as it revolved around the life of a hardworking businesswoman, Abby O'Brien. Despite a great succession of seasons, Hallmark's SVP of Programming Series Laurie Ferneau said, "We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with O'Briens with one final, special season," in a statement obtained by TV Line. They also responded to the questions of fans saying, "We decided to wrap up the show on a high note in the sixth and final season, which premieres later this summer."

3. Signed, Sealed, and Delivered

The show created by Martha Williamson revolved around the lives of United States Postal Service employees. The cancelation of the show was cast as a boon in disguise as right after the season 1 finale, Hallmark announced the transition of the series into a movie. Signed, Sealed, and Delivered's cancelation was announced by the network head who said, "We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with [creator and executive producer] Martha Williamson and to bring her brand of rich and poignant stories to viewers on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries," per Channel Guide.

4. Cedar Cove

Cedar Cove became a widely loved show based on Debbie Macomber's book of the same name. The romantic drama genre was an instant hit among its viewers. However, all of this couldn't stop the series from getting sacked after three successful seasons. "'Cedar Cove' was the first series launched on Hallmark Channel, and we are incredibly proud of the exquisitely beautiful three-season arc it delivered. It was an honor to bring to life the kindness, consideration, and courage of this story that Debbie Macomber envisioned," Hallmark revealed on Facebook. Several speculated that the downfall in the series' views inspired the decision.

5. Home and Family

The morning talk show, Home and Family had a good start on Hallmark. With a smooth start and immense love from the viewers, the talk show went well until the COVID-19 pandemic. The network informed its viewers by tweeting on X (formerly known as Twitter), "With the current information regarding COVID-19 in Southern California, and in keeping with SAG/AFTRA recommendations, we are suspending production on our daytime series, 'Home & Family.'" After its reprisal in 2021, it was shared by the network that, "The ninth and current season of 'Home & Family' will be the series' last," breaking several hearts.