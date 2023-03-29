Here's Why the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Costs $55,000

One of the most visited and prominent places in the United States is in California. The Walk of Fame is not only recognized and visited by tourists who walk its streets in search of their favorite artist's name, but it is also a symbol of success for celebrities, who seek to be awarded one of these stars. The landmark is filled with over 2,700 stars and the road to getting a star can be long and expensive.

Hollywood has already recognized stars like Marilyn Monroe, Steven Spielberg and Kobe Bryant, among others, but what many do not know is that the Walk of Fame receives more than 200 applications each year where celebrities from around the world apply for their name to appear on the legendary American street.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

So, how much does it cost to install a star, and who pays for it? Ana Martinez, the longtime producer of the Walk of Fame, sat down for a recent interview with Urban Hollywood to answer all the questions. She said each star is made of terrazzo, with the total cost coming in at $55,000 per installation. “The majority of that money goes to a group called the Hollywood Historic Trust and they repair and maintain the stars,” Martinez explained. “The rest of the money goes to the making of the star, the breaking up of the square, security, a plaque.” Some of the funds are also used for the free dedication ceremonies held in front of eager fans.

Each year an average of 200 nominations are submitted to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee. Anyone, including fans, can nominate anyone active in the field of entertainment as long as the nominee or their management approves the nomination. Nominees must have a minimum of five years experience in the category for which they are nominated and a history of "charitable contributions," per an article published in Jet Magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Before the pandemic began, the Walk of Fame drew about 10 million visitors a year, with many people coming to Hollywood to watch the induction ceremonies.

According to Martinez, the 1998 ceremony for legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández drew one of the biggest crowds ever. “I did a ceremony for him on Veterans Day, not thinking everybody in the world would be off that day,” Martinez said about Fernández’s induction. “He had the largest amount of people. It was 4,000 people, and that was for many, many years, the record holder.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

Once someone receives a star, it will be there forever. That includes Bill Cosby and former Apprentice host-turned-President Donald Trump, whose star has been vandalized several times. “We don’t remove stars. They’re a part of the fabric of the history of the Walk of Fame. So we will not remove them. We will repair them when they’re damaged as we have been with Mr. Trump’s star,” Martinez added.