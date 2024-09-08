Here's Why Melania Trump's Former Aide Slammed an Old Video Of Her With Baby Barron and Donald

A rare video of Melania Trump holding 2-month-old Barron Trump has resurfaced on the internet. The video from The Apprentice commercial shows the former FLOTUS welcoming Donald Trump in their Mar-a-Lago residence as he gives a peck on his wife's cheek and his son's forehead and continues to promote the American reality television show.

The video posted by a former aide and close friend of Melania, Stephanie Wolkoff on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows Trump saying, "When this 14-week job interview is over, only one candidate will remain. Who will succeed, who will fail, and who will be the apprentice?" as his wife stands beside him. On June 16 she captioned the post, "Many may think 'DADDY’S HOME' is a Father’s Day video. Nope! Millions of Americans watched 'The Apprentice.' Donald was a household name. He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star. Marrying Melania & making her a Vogue Cover model —legitimized them both," to slam the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming presidential elections.

The opening scene of the video is from the sixth season of the reality television show which was aired in the year 2007 as reported by Newsweek. Continuing to blast the businessman-turned-politician she wrote, "What catapulted Donald J. Trump 'businessman' and his 'supermodel' wife to the White House was a MIRAGE created by Survivor producer Mark Burnett and NBC boss Jeff Zucker. Editor in chief of Variety & NYT bestselling author @RaminSetoodeh chronicles the definitive untold story of Trump’s years as a reality TV star & how Trump himself admits he might not have been president without The Apprentice," in the thread of her tweet. In her tell-all book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, Wolkoff shared how her friendship with the supermodel came to an abrupt end and why she ended up resigning after the Trump administration made her the scapegoat.

The author had denied any claims that she received $26 million for planning Trump's inauguration with her event management company, WIS Media Partners. Meanwhile, users on the internet shared how it was the exact moment when Trump was involved with adult star Stormy Daniels as per her hush-money trial statements. @42Gnome wrote, "The exact time he was cheating on Melania with Stormy." @cathyob1 noted, "She looks so submissive." While user @Mysticmojo trolled, "I don't believe he's EVER driven a car."

Wolkoff even shared what Melania had in mind before donning the infamous "I Don't Care Do U?" trenchcoat. According to Vanity Fair, she told Wolkoff, "I’m driving liberals crazy. You know what? They deserve it." She added, "They all went crazy about the zero-tolerance policy at the border. But they don’t know what’s going on. The kids I met were brought in by coyotes, the bad people who are trafficked, and that’s why the kids were put in shelters. They’re not with their parents, and it’s sad. But the patrols told me the kids say, ‘Wow, I get a bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?’ It’s more than they have in their own country where they sleep on the floor. They are taking care of nicely there. Did Michelle Obama go to the border? She never did. Show me the pictures!"