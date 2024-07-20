Here's Why Joy Reid's Trump Assassination Theory Has Conservatives Outraged

MSNBC's Joy Reid sparked controversy with her recent conspiracy theory about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13. On X (formerly Twitter), she claimed that the Republican leader might not have been shot at all. Reid also compared President Joe Biden's recovery from COVID-19 with Trump's miraculous escape from an assassin's bullet, calling it just the same thing. In light of the same, several conservatives are now demanding Reid's removal from the network, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Conservative commentator, Charlie Kirk shared Reid's video on his X handle and stated, "Joy Reid of MSNBC is now suggesting that Donald Trump was never hit by a bullet and that his campaign and the Secret Service colluded to kill two people in a fake assassination attempt just so Trump could have a photo op. Outrageous. Insane. Defamatory. NBC must take Reid off the air, and Donald Trump should sue her, immediately."

Joy Reid of MSNBC is now suggesting that Donald Trump was never hit by a bullet, and that his campaign and the Secret Service colluded to kill two people in a fake assassination attempt just so Trump could have a photo op.



Outrageous. Insane. Defamatory.



NBC must take Reid off…

In another tweet, Kirk ranted, "If I wildly accused the Democrat nominee, Kamala Harris, of conspiring to murder innocent people for a photograph, I'd be hit with boycotts and my friends would make me visit a psychiatrist. But MSNBC hasn't done anything. Why are they keeping this mentally unstable nutjob on the air? The Trump family and his Secret Service detail should sue." Right commentator, Kenny Webster, also blasted Reid's insinuations, comparing them with Alex Jones' scandalous comments about Sandy Hook. He pointed out, "Alex Jones was fined $1.5 billion for his comments on Sandy Hook," and added, "How is this any different? Fine Joy Reid and seize MSNBC's studio equipment."

Alex Jones was fined $1.5 billion for his comments on Sandy Hook. How is this any different? Fine Joy Reid and seize MSNBC's studio equipment.

CPAC host, Mercedes Schlapp, also penned on X, "At this point, Joy Reid is out of control and needs to be fired immediately. Her comments are irresponsible and dangerous. She is the ultimate conspiracy theorist." An X user echoed, "Why does @MSNBC allow someone to deny victims of gun crime? She should be sued personally and MSNBC should be sued as well for these remarks."

At this point, Joy Reid is out of control and needs to be fired immediately. Her comments are irresponsible and dangerous. She is the ultimate conspiracy theorist.

Meanwhile, Reid questioned, "We don't know why, for nine full seconds, Donald Trump was allowed to stand back up during an active shooting. Even though they at that point had said the shooter was down, how would they have known if there were more shooters or not? There could have been five shooters for all they knew." She added, "Yet, they allowed him to stand up in the middle of that crisis, and pose for a photo, and fist pump the air, so he could get the iconic photo."

MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves. But they'll likely do nothing about this. Sad.

During her network’s Republican National convention coverage, Reid made similar remarks about the recent attempt on Trump’s life, as reported by the New York Post. She stated, "[Trump] is an elderly man who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo op during an active shooter situation. Weird situation, we’ll figure that out one day.”