Here's Why Jennifer Lawrence Almost Declined Her Role in ‘Hunger Games’: “Everyone Was Looking At Me”

Jennifer Lawrence has finally opened up on the news that revolved around her physique during her portrayal of the iconic role of Katniss Everdeen in the beloved Hunger Games series. The cinematic adaptation of the cherished novel sought immense fandom, with Lawrence's performance widely praised. In a candid conversation with Viola Davis as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Lawrence openly shared her decision to reject the idea of dieting before embracing her now-legendary role.

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

Also Read: This is How Jennifer Lawrence Upgraded from Being Super-Fan to Close Friend of The Kardashians

According to InStyle, Jennifer Lawrence acknowledged the humongous responsibility that came with her role in The Hunger Games. Recognizing the profound love of the books, Lawrence admitted about a pivotal discussion centered around her weight. "In Hunger Games, it was an awesome responsibility. Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children. I remember the biggest conversation was 'How much weight are you going to lose?'" Lawrence stated. She expressed her concern about young girls, "Along with me being young and growing and not able to be on a diet, I don’t know if I want all of the girls who are going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they can’t because they’re not a certain weight. And I can’t let that seep into my brain either," she added.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

The discussion caused Lawrence to shift her passion in acting from the industry. Davis inquired about the extent to which the industry had "infiltrated" her. She shared about her love for acting ever since she was a kid. During the height of The Hunger Games' popularity, Lawrence found it challenging to simply observe life due to the constant public scrutiny she faced. "I've been doing this since I was so young. When Hunger Games was out, I couldn't really be an observer of life because everybody was observing me. I could feel my antenna for the business side suffering. And I didn't know how to fix it," she explained. Lawrence revealed how this impacted her ability to take hold of the negotiating aspects of the profession.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hunger Games (@thehungergames)

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan Tweeted Against Jennifer Lawrence for Her Golden Globe Acceptance Speech

Furthermore, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, who played her co-star in The Hunger Games saga, shared a unique relationship on the sets post the incident. However, their camaraderie didn't develop without a hiccup. Earlier, during the production of the first film, Lawrence accidentally kicked Hutcherson in the face while attempting to demonstrate combat skills. Hutcherson recalled the incident, describing Lawrence's combat prowess that led to the unexpected mishap during the shoot of an action sequence. However, Jennifer Lawrence's character portrayal in The Hunger Games franchise marked her exceptional role of Katniss Everdeen, as it remains etched in the memories of fans. Lawrence became an icon for recognizing the result of her actions as a celebrity making conscious decisions.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lawrence Once Took a Nasty Dig at Lindsay Lohan Causing Her Whole Family to React to the Insult

Jennifer Lawrence Confesses She Never Understood the Plot of Her Biggest Box Office Flop 'Mother'