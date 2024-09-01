Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Once Accused David Schwimmer of 'Trying to Steal My Thunder'

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have long entertained fans for decades on their hit sitcom Friends. The actors and close friends had once taken to their respective Instagram accounts to tease one another with racy snaps right from their showers. Back in September 2022, Aniston shared a shot of her on her Instagram profile, @jenniferaniston, while showering, washing her hair, and covered in shampoo suds under running water. The picture was taken from behind and the actress' face was not visible; the post was captioned, "Something’s coming."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by J. Vespa

But that did not stop Schwimmer from poking fun at her and recreating the shower moment, ultimately sharing the image on his Instagram handle, @_schwim_. Schwimmer also covered himself with soap suds and stood under his shower as the caption on his post poked fun at Aniston and read, "A towel I hope?" Even though Schwimmer later turned off the comments section of his post, Aniston joined in the fun and jokingly accused Schwimmer of 'trying to steal her thunder' in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Needless to say, Aniston and Schwimmer keep their fans entertained in many other ways than just teasing each other over social media. According to Harper's Bazaar, both of them reunited for a Super Bowl commercial in 2024 where they teamed up with Uber Eats and featured in their ad. The commercial begins with Aniston getting an Uber Eats delivery from a driver who remarks that "she didn’t realize all of the things the star purchased were available on the app." “Well, you know what they say: In order to remember something, you gotta forget something else—make a little room,” Aniston tells the driver.

After a few other stars make an appearance in the ad, Schwimmer shows up and greets Aniston. But it seems the actress has forgotten all about him. “Have we met?” she asks. “Give me a hint.” “Worked together for 10 years,” Schwimmer reminds her. “Ten years!” Aniston exclaims. “You were great.” “You still don’t know, do you?” Schwimmer tells her, realizing that Aniston still doesn't remember him. She admits that she doesn't indeed and walks away with her Uber Eats delivery. “I hate this town,” Schwimmer scoffs about Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_)

Aniston and Schwimmer watered the hopes of their admirers during a segment of Friends: The Reunion. At the reunion show that brought together the star cast of the sitcom, both of them admitted that at one point, they had feelings for each other. But neither of the actors ever 'acted on their romantic feelings because they were in relationships with others at that time.' "The first season I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said during the reunion show. "And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

"I remember saying at one point to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I kiss is gonna be on national television!' Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," she further mentioned in the reunion.