Here's Why Internet Thinks Donald Trump Might Cancel 'The View' Upon His White House Return

The View has been an ardent critic of Donald Trump. The all-women panelists of ABC's daytime talk show don't hold back their dislike for the Republican front-runner. For this reason, people on the internet are speculating that if, by any chance, Trump gets re-elected in November, he'd "cancel" the show. Here's how other netizens weighed in on the possibility.

An X user, @LangmanVince, posted a throwback photo of The View's hosts and captioned, "Raise your hand if you think President Trump should cancel The View when he gets back into the White House." The host of Chris Plante Show, @ChrisPlanteShow, reposted an article of Outkick and echoed, "If Trump promises to cancel The View he will win all 50 states!"

If Trump promises to cancel The View he will win all 50 states! https://t.co/IZaLqtP6QT — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) June 18, 2024

Meanwhile, @cliftonaduncan disagreed and dismissed, "The notion that Trump might cancel "The View" is preposterous. No politician is that useful." Meanwhile, @texasfrey, suggested Trump shouldn't stoop down and focus only on MAGA, "Trump can't do that. If he were to do that, it'd make our side no better than theirs. He just needs to focus on MAGA."

Raise your hand if you think President Trump should cancel The View when he gets back into the White House 🙋‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/mVO4EN7yrO — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, some rational voices like @TPercoco, weighed in, "Despise the show, but do not think any elected official should have the power to censor. The people have the power to do it by not watching. Unfortunately, there are enough out there keeping the show alive."@mountainmandav1 added, "I hate them but free speech." @noble_road advised not to watch, "That's up to the people. Hey, I have an idea, Don't Watch It!"

Knowing Trump, if he were to mandate anything in regard to The View, it would be that they have to let him be on it. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) June 20, 2024

The debate started after MSNBC's host Rachel Maddow appeared as a guest on The View on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Moderator Joy Behar discussed Trump's possible re-election in November and the repercussions to be followed once he's back in power, one of them might be the "cancellation" of their shows.

Special guest Rachel Maddow joins @alyssafarah and @brianteta to discuss how present day right-wing extremism is nothing new — and what we can learn from the past. Listen here: https://t.co/JbzbGuoYWf pic.twitter.com/QrH8RFwwdz — The View (@TheView) June 18, 2024

"So you said recently that you thought that you, as an outspoken critic, could be a target yourself. Some people think that sounds overdramatic, but I'm right there with you," Behar reassured Maddow, adding, I think that he is so vindictive that he will go after, however, he has to, through the IRS maybe, or even through sponsors, to get us off the air maybe, or you. How seriously should we be taking that?"

Maddow said that she's less concerned about what he'd do to her rather than what he'd do to the United States in general. "I think it's bad to have somebody saying, 'Give me as much power as you can in this country so I can use it to go after other Americans, so I can use it to go after these subhuman internal enemies and I will destroy them,'" as per Fox News.

The 51-year-old MSNBC host previously shared her concerns about being targeted by the former president upon his return to the Oval Office. She told CNN reporter Oliver Darcy, "I think there's a little bit of head-in-the-sand complacency that Trump only intends to go after individual people he has already singled out. Do you really think he plans to stop at well-known liberals?"