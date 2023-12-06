Here's Why Ana Navarro of ‘The View’ Said She Wants to ‘Spank’ Her Longtime Friend

Ana Navarro is an esteemed political strategist and a seasoned host from the renowned talk show, The View. Although she’s scheduled on specific days, the host has a very vibrant presence on the show. Navarro may be a bubbly and warm persona on-screen but she’s equally sharp when it comes to sharing her thoughts on matters. The host often delivers some pretty thoughtful points regardless of the topic, be it pop culture or politics, and doesn’t mince her words while she’s at it. The same personality leaks into her personal life too, especially after recent events.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Doherty

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for NSFW Innuendo on ‘The View’: “That Sounded Worse Than I Meant It"

According to The U.S. Sun, Navarro snapped after a close friend of hers reportedly left her embarrassed on social media. The host’s friend, Lee Schrager, made a confession video of him admitting to a habit Navarro highly disagrees with. Her friend took to Instagram to share a video clip of him in a white formal top followed by grey trousers. Schrager was seated by a table the whole time as he went on to explain the ordeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Brian Schrager (@leeschrager)

In the clip, Schrager seemed to hold a huge stack of paper napkins embedded with a golden symbol from the White House. He claimed to have “stolen” the articles in his hand and urged his followers to keep it a secret from his friend. He wrote in the caption of his post, “The devil made me do it. What says holiday season more than stolen cocktail napkins from @whitehouse.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Pranks Julia Roberts on ‘The View’, Dashes off Stage With a Hair Product

Furthermore, Schrager stated, “Perfect holiday gift for my friends, that and another year of my unconditional friendship should be more than enough.” Not only did he urge followers to keep the matters hidden [while he tagged Navarro in the post] but he also added, “I think I embarrassed her enough in the Candy room.”

It didn’t take long for fans to take to the comment section of his post. One person said, “I wonder what @ananavarrofl will think about this.” Another person said jokingly, “Didn’t @ananavarrofl tell you not to touch anything?” A third fan claimed they would’ve probably done something similar, “I love this and would’ve done the same!!”

Also Read: Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Gets Furious at Ana Navarro, Accuses Her of 'Stealing' a Personal Item

Image Source: Instagram | @ananavarrofl

While fans appeared thrilled about this sneaky turn of events, it doesn’t seem like Navarro enjoyed this gesture as much. After taking notice of her friend’s post on the gram, she too took to the Meta platform to share a glimpse of her thoughts. Navarro took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of the post with the caption, “I’m gonna spank him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

This comes after Navarro recently shared a snap of her visit to The White House. Whether or not Navarro was upset and serious remains a mystery. As of now, she’s not confirmed if this somehow affects her friendship with him. Nonetheless, so far things seem peachy between the two of them.

More from Inquisitr

Fans Cringe Over 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Telling Anna Navarro That She Should 'Date Her Son'

‘The View’ Fans Ask For Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Removal After Heated Debate Supporting Sunny Hostin