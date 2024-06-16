Here’s When Miley Cyrus Lied to Liam Hemsworth for Nearly 10 Years About Losing Her Virginity

Miley Cyrus once shared a shocking revelation on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alexandra Cooper, shedding light on a decade-long secret she kept from her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The pop star, known for her unfiltered stance, delved into her early romantic and sexual experiences, revealing how a lie she told Hemsworth about losing her virginity came back to haunt her years later.

During the podcast, Cyrus revealed, “I didn’t go all the way with a dude [until] I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.” But in an effort to avoid seeming inexperienced, she weaved a story about losing her virginity to someone else. She remarked, “I couldn’t think of anyone so I just made somebody up that I knew but we’d never actually had sex before. [Hemsworth’s] friend ended up marrying him, so then he was like, ‘Now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with.’ So then ― when I was like 24 ― I had to say that I lied when I was 16. it was a lie that I held on to for nearly 10 years.”

Image Source: Getty Images

As per ET, before dating Hemsworth or Nick Jonas, Cyrus explored her sexuality and found herself attracted to girls before boys. Reflecting on her early experiences, she said, “I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys. I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it ― so I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me. The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl — two of them.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth separated in 2019 after less than a year of marriage. A rep for Cyrus said, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

As per People magazine, earlier, Cyrus also confessed how she doesn’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. She shared, "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique. I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women...I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."